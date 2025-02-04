Entertainment comedy tv

People shared the ‘funniest joke in the history of TV’ and these 17 are all right up there with the best

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2025

Well here’s a rather fabulous thing after Twitter user @FCardamenis asked his followers for their favourite jokes that have appeared on the telly.

We read all the replies – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and here are 17 of our favourites.

But are they yours? Fingers crossed …

1. From ‘Not the Nine O’Clock News’

2. From ‘Cheers’

3. From ‘King of The Hill’

4. From ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

5. From ‘The Simpsons’

6. From ‘The IT Crowd’

7. From ‘Community’


8. From ‘Brass Eye’

