People shared the ‘funniest joke in the history of TV’ and these 17 are all right up there with the best

Entertainment comedy tv

Well here’s a rather fabulous thing after Twitter user @FCardamenis asked his followers for their favourite jokes that have appeared on the telly.

What’s the funniest joke in the history of television? Has to be a single joke/gag don’t come here detailing entire episodes and story arcs. “Dead dove do not eat” type of stuff. — Forrest Cardamenis (@FCardamenis) February 15, 2023

We read all the replies – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and here are 17 of our favourites.

But are they yours? Fingers crossed …

1. From ‘Not the Nine O’Clock News’

Still tell this 40 years later … pic.twitter.com/fbbUi5tn8h — Barry Chambers (@chemalino) February 17, 2023

2. From ‘Cheers’

3. From ‘King of The Hill’

4. From ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

No contest. Even outside of the context that Marty is always the straight man who inadvertently gets caught up in Larry’s bullshit, this is also one of the greatest master classes in delivery pic.twitter.com/AFJHHxciPt — Ol’ Gooch (@Slick_Dastardly) February 16, 2023

5. From ‘The Simpsons’

6. From ‘The IT Crowd’

The IT Crowd’s anti-piracy ad.pic.twitter.com/suSiH7OgBe — Gonzalo Chacón Alípaz ’98: Dream Match Never Ends (@GonOverHere) February 18, 2023

7. From ‘Community’

i could go on for *literally* hours, but i’ll start here: https://t.co/wBwmmNdj7X pic.twitter.com/C9oanlt1lI — Community (@CommunityTV) February 19, 2023



8. From ‘Brass Eye’