30 funniest snapshots of the state we’re in now from the fabulous ‘Pictures of the End’ on Twitter

Pics apocalypse funny

There’s a rather fabulous Twitter account called ‘pictures of the end’ which describes itself as ‘documenting the end of the world / follow to witness the last era of humans and animals on earth’.

And the good news for everyone involved is that it’s a lot more funny – a lot more funny – than that sounds.

Hilarious and eye-opening in equal measure, you’ll be laughing all the way to the apocalypse!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.