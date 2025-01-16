Life millennials

Someone asked people to share their most Millennial complaints, and these 21 will have you nodding into your avocado toast

Poke Staff. Updated January 16th, 2025

Millennials, in case you weren’t sure, are the generation born between 1981 and 1996. The youngest millennials will be 30 next year, and the eldest are already 44.

Millennials are the first generation to grow up almost universally computer literate, have missed out on the free university education of Generation X and the Baby Boomers, and will largely struggle to buy a house, while being berated for that failure by older generations that think of them as lazy snowflakes. Rock. Millennials. Hard place.

But what are their bugbears – their petty and more serious grievances?

This is what they had to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2