Someone asked people to share their most Millennial complaints, and these 21 will have you nodding into your avocado toast

Life millennials

Millennials, in case you weren’t sure, are the generation born between 1981 and 1996. The youngest millennials will be 30 next year, and the eldest are already 44.

Millennials are the first generation to grow up almost universally computer literate, have missed out on the free university education of Generation X and the Baby Boomers, and will largely struggle to buy a house, while being berated for that failure by older generations that think of them as lazy snowflakes. Rock. Millennials. Hard place.

But what are their bugbears – their petty and more serious grievances?

i don't want to hear your most boomer complaint. what's your most millennial complaint? — erika (@yeeeerika) January 14, 2025

This is what they had to say.

1.

Movie runtimes are too bloated. I pay for an experience and not a dollar-per-minute ratio. A solid 90 minute movie is better than a 90 minute movie stretched to 2 hours just because that’s the fashionable length right now. — Now Playing Podcast (@NowPlayingPod) January 15, 2025

2.

The most millennial complaint is losing 12% of your income to social security which we will never be able to collect on. — Master Builder (@MakerInParadise) January 15, 2025

3.

Everything is subscription as a service now.

I own nothing and I'm not happy. — disfknguy (@disfknguy) January 15, 2025

4.

Everybody’s ringtone should still be a 30 second cut of their favorite song in terrible quality. — Dom Pappagallo (@dompappagallo) January 15, 2025

5.

computers should not be a thing that gets replaced every 2-3 years, they should be a thing you can lovingly keep alive for like 11 years through a combination of luck, compressed air, and occasionally booting in safe mode https://t.co/Ub9XMlbn49 — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) January 16, 2025

6.

We need to stop the wearing PJs or what looks like PJs out of the house trend before we lose all self respect — Melanie Balke (@Melanie_Balke) January 15, 2025

7.

There are no more house parties. Everyone is over-planned with activities and social gatherings booked months in advance that there is no room for the casual house hang and unexpected party. — Jessica (@jess_tajada) January 15, 2025

8.

How did you buy a house with a pack of gum wrappers and now it’s 400k for a 2 bed 1 bath. Make it make sense — Twapin (@austen_johnson) January 15, 2025

9.

Not everything needs an app and I don’t want to use an app for everything — Ashley Jones (@AshleyA_Jones) January 15, 2025

10.

Why are computer programs and the internet less useable now than they were 20 years ago? Google, Microsoft, etc. — Charlotte Doyle (@capncharlotte) January 15, 2025

11.