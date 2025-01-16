People shared things that are marketed ‘pretty much exclusively at stupid people’ and you don’t have to be dumb to buy these (but it helps)

Life reddit stupid people

We just bought a lottery scratch card. And it reminded us – can’t think why – of the time Redditor 98_percent_simian went viral when they asked the following question.

What product is marketed pretty much exclusively to stupid people?

And it prompted NO END of responses. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and while ‘stupid’ might occasionally just a little bit harsh, some really do ring true.

1.

Those shitty rings that break when they “absorb bad vibes.”

Reasonable-Voice7381

2.

Those machines that are supposed to eliminate the harmful 5G rays.

BillyAndTeddy

3.



lendrumbilator

4.

Healing Crystals.

CaptinDerp1

5.

Megachurch donations that are advertised to bring you salvation or other holy benefits.

cmpzak

6.

Those rings or necklaces that make you “lose weight” How can one be so stupid to buy this shit off Wish and then write reviews on how it doesn’t work? Of course it doesn’t work it’s a fucking ring

Akiosaiki_k

7.

“Spirit boxes” for detecting ghosts. Those things cost around $150-$300.

SwedishButtWhistle

8.

Anything sold by Gwyneth Paltow.

Byzantiny

9.



Redfield51

10.