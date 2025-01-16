This video questioning the ‘genius’ of Elon Musk should be essential viewing for his adoring fans

Politics elon musk

We’re sure that it can’t have escaped your notice that there are just a few days to go before Donald Trump begins his second term in office, flanked by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. Terrifying stuff. Two egomaniacal despots for the price of one.

For the millions of people who support Musk and his vision, one of their most repeated defences of him is that he is a tech genius, a man who made his vast wealth from nothing and can bring those skills to help Make America Great Again (again).

Which is why those fanboys and, far fewer in number we suspect, fangirls really should watch this brilliant takedown of Musks perceived ‘genius’ by American journalist Jessica Burbank.

Oh I am aware of what Elon has done https://t.co/lfNOA7FInu pic.twitter.com/eMpXNrdc46 — Jessica (Ka) Burbank (@JessicaLBurbank) October 16, 2022

It’s right on the money and also very entertaining too. Thanks to Joe G for recently sharing it again.

Elon Musk hates it when this video gets shared.

pic.twitter.com/aDimO5YAxJ — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) January 14, 2025

It’s reassuring to see that there was a lot of support for the post.

1.

2.

Didn’t expect this skit to be so well researched — NB (@Noahbolanowski) January 15, 2025

3.

4.

Fantastic video, great job! — Susan Calderon (@caldesu1962) January 14, 2025

5.

6.

I've looked into this stuff, and she nailed it. pic.twitter.com/6MlMofbDnr — Amanda Berry (@amanda_booberry) January 14, 2025

7.

Wow, this is bloody brilliant! — Peter (@Peter1090533) January 14, 2025

8.

Spread this like butter on a footlong baguette — SoreenX (@mynameisneoooo) January 14, 2025

9.

This young lady doing traditional media’s job. Help us all. https://t.co/bZTfEM2irh — PantherFan (@PickingMyOwn) January 15, 2025

10.

what Elon actually does all day is just tweet and be chronically online. he's good at assigning tasks to people and take credit for their success. its soooo obvious. https://t.co/4JNlpd7xI3 — eddie (@ediecrispo) January 14, 2025

11.

we will never need an Elon Musk biopic because we have this https://t.co/8wM8nvfyLp — what? (@the_invisible_a) January 14, 2025

Musk loves his pop culture references. We can’t help wondering what he’d think of this one.

Musk wants to be that trillionaire in the movie Contact. That’s how massive his ego is and he’s just crazy enough to pull it off right up to the point where he has to live permanently on a plane to avoid the authorities. https://t.co/Q3hpRhcnQT — Michael B (Aspiring ACTOR) (@michaelbremer1) January 15, 2025

