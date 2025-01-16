Politics elon musk

This video questioning the ‘genius’ of Elon Musk should be essential viewing for his adoring fans

David Harris. Updated January 16th, 2025

We’re sure that it can’t have escaped your notice that there are just a few days to go before Donald Trump begins his second term in office, flanked by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. Terrifying stuff. Two egomaniacal despots for the price of one.

For the millions of people who support Musk and his vision, one of their most repeated defences of him is that he is a tech genius, a man who made his vast wealth from nothing and can bring those skills to help Make America Great Again (again).

Which is why those fanboys and, far fewer in number we suspect, fangirls really should watch this brilliant takedown of Musks perceived ‘genius’ by American journalist Jessica Burbank.

It’s right on the money and also very entertaining too. Thanks to Joe G for recently sharing it again.

It’s reassuring to see that there was a lot of support for the post.

Musk loves his pop culture references. We can’t help wondering what he’d think of this one.

