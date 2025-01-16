This quote about how to create ‘a meaningful life’ from the creator of Calvin and Hobbes is truly inspirational

Popular calvin and hobbes quotes

We’re big fans of Calvin and Hobbes, the popular comic strip featuring Calvin (an adventurous six-year-old-boy) and Hobbes (a sardonic tiger that’s both a toy and Calvin’s partner in crime).

It ran from 1985 – 1995 and is commonly agreed to be ‘the last great newspaper comic’.

And now a quote by its creator, Bill Watterson, has been going viral on Twitter as it’s truly a message for our age.

It’s a great message and it’s not an understatement to call it genuinely inspirational.

We can all think of people who would benefit from this advice. Thanks to Dylan O’Sullivan for bringing it to our attention on Twitter.

Bill Watterson, the genius behind Calvin and Hobbes, on creating a meaningful life pic.twitter.com/LUJIMKQLLS — Dylan O'Sullivan (@DylanoA4) January 14, 2025

A closer look…

It really struck a chord.

Love the last line especially — Charles Miller (@charlesmiller_7) January 14, 2025

He really knew how to simplify life's complexities. — The Rookie Consultant (@TheRookieCons) January 14, 2025

Best comic book writer of all time bar none — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) January 14, 2025

Damn, needed to see this today. — Shakila (@MyShiftingFocus) January 14, 2025

This is beautiful. — 27th Jennifer (@sf_jen) January 14, 2025

So insightful! Love this! — Roud Rizzo (@Rouud_Riz) January 15, 2025

This is amazing. Wattersons work on Calvin and Hobbes was endlessly brilliant. His words here continue that brilliance. Thanks for sharing. pic.twitter.com/Ss772zxRVn — 3 T o F (@threetoesoffury) January 15, 2025

Never read the comics until I took a graphic novel literature class in high school. Thought it was childish, and next thing you know youre dripping tears onto the page — con_buc.3D (@mortalshores) January 15, 2025

Being still is difficult for me. This is meaningful: https://t.co/8Jn16xPs6V — Eva (@OG5Eva) January 15, 2025

Fuck I almost forgot how much Watterson's writing deeply impacted me as a child. https://t.co/blIWU5XutY — Wonderkitty, Eldritch Anarchist (@TehWonderkitty) January 15, 2025

Love this. Bill Watterson, his creations, and his refusal to commoditize them have always been truly meaningful and inspiring to me. Calvin and Hobbes were the first philosophers I ever read, and everything I learned from them at a young age still rings true. https://t.co/YHLqksw714 — Josh (@TheExplorerPoet) January 14, 2025

Watterson should be viewed as one of the great philosophers of our time working in a different medium https://t.co/LiijRZYGtJ — adi pradhan | socratify (@adidoit) January 14, 2025

We may only get one try at this whole "life" thing, so enjoy the only one that's guaranteed https://t.co/3wVrCO0O1a — Alex Watson, MD (@AlexWatsonMD) January 14, 2025

With revelations that a lot of people’s favourite author is seriously problematic, this hit home.

One of the best things to happen to me as an adult is to realise the creator of my beloved childhood comics is a great person too https://t.co/YxyMI8y6aO — Guy (@nosilverv) January 14, 2025

