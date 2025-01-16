Popular calvin and hobbes quotes

This quote about how to create ‘a meaningful life’ from the creator of Calvin and Hobbes is truly inspirational

David Harris. Updated January 16th, 2025

We’re big fans of Calvin and Hobbes, the popular comic strip featuring Calvin (an adventurous six-year-old-boy) and Hobbes (a sardonic tiger that’s both a toy and Calvin’s partner in crime).

It ran from 1985 – 1995 and is commonly agreed to be ‘the last great newspaper comic’.

And now a quote by its creator, Bill Watterson, has been going viral on Twitter as it’s truly a message for our age.

It’s a great message and it’s not an understatement to call it genuinely inspirational.

We can all think of people who would benefit from this advice. Thanks to Dylan O’Sullivan for bringing it to our attention on Twitter.

A closer look…

Creating a life that reflects your values and satisfies your soul is a rare achievement. In a culture that relentlessly promotes avarice and excess as the good life, a person happy doing his own work is usually considered an eccentric, if not a subversive. Ambition is only understood if it's to rise to the top of some imaginary ladder of success. Someone who takes an undemanding job because it affords him the time to pursue other interests and activities is considered a flake. A person who abandons a career in order to stay home and raise children is considered not to be living up to his potential-as if a job title and salary are the sole measure of human worth. You'll be told in a hundred ways, some subtle and some not, to keep climbing, and never be satisfied with where you are, who you are, and what you're doing. There are a million ways to sell yourself out, and I guarantee you'll hear about them. To invent your own life's meaning is not easy, but it's still allowed, and I think you'll be happier for the trouble.

It really struck a chord.

Source Dylan O’Sullivan Image Wikimedia Commons