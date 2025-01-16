Life money work

The seventh of this Canadian news outlet’s 7 top tips to make your money go further had people hollering into next year

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2025

It probably seemed like a good idea at the time – or did it? – after Canadian news outlet CTV News came up with seven top tips to help your money go further. Specifically, this.

And it turned out it was so misjudged – so misjudged – that they actually deleted it.

Fortunately they did, and it was the seventh of the top tips that really got people’s attention. Because … look.

Surely not!

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there were some people suggesting it’s actually not such a stupid suggestion.

But isn’t the second bit the people the article is aimed at? I guess, since it’s been deleted, we might never know.

And cancel their Netflix and they’ll be able to afford their first home, right?

