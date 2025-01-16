The seventh of this Canadian news outlet’s 7 top tips to make your money go further had people hollering into next year

Life money work

It probably seemed like a good idea at the time – or did it? – after Canadian news outlet CTV News came up with seven top tips to help your money go further. Specifically, this.

7 ideas to help you break free from living paycheque to paycheque https://t.co/T537cNs5ZK — CTV News (@CTVNews) January 14, 2025

And it turned out it was so misjudged – so misjudged – that they actually deleted it.

Did anyone get screenshots before they deleted it? — Russell (@TheCanadianCon) January 16, 2025

Fortunately they did, and it was the seventh of the top tips that really got people’s attention. Because … look.

“Have you ever thought about just having a shittier life?” Great stuff, guys. https://t.co/fTJTNUXWNT pic.twitter.com/K0VP48qyDc — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 14, 2025

Surely not!

I think those in privileged positions vastly underestimate how restricted a life many young people are living already. — Per-Anders Edwards (@per_anders) January 15, 2025

What next? Are they going to be like ”Consider cutting out luxuries like groceries, heat, and other non-essentials like food, water, and shelter!” ‍ — Austin MacDonald (@AustinMacD97) January 15, 2025

How do I reduce my standard of living below being unable to pay rent myself https://t.co/P8oDy8aXB9 — sam (@uglyblender) January 15, 2025

buyers’ remorse when u buy a loaf of bread but u only work 2 jobs https://t.co/vfaxIdUe3u — Actual Swamp Witch (@ticklemekelm0) January 16, 2025

This seems to br a new form of advice

like Olivia Chow saying to skip one meal a week to pay for the tax property tax hike — Michele Maher (@michelemaherdsn) January 15, 2025

10/10, no notes https://t.co/FryDlxLeyc — Dr Fiona James (@LangevinEqn) January 16, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there were some people suggesting it’s actually not such a stupid suggestion.

Worded poorly but I'm sure this comes from people that could be living well if they lived within their means but still choose to live beyond their means. Doesn't apply to people barely making ends meet while already living modestly. — jennie.•°* (@MeInMyHammock) January 15, 2025

But isn’t the second bit the people the article is aimed at? I guess, since it’s been deleted, we might never know.

They’re talking about $8 coffees and $6 avacado toast — EVentually (@SPKolten) January 15, 2025

And cancel their Netflix and they’ll be able to afford their first home, right?

