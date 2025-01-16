Science AI

This fabulous response when you find yourself talking to an AI chatbot is a (NSFW) evergreen delight

Poke Staff. Updated January 16th, 2025

With Artificial Intelligence parking its virtual tanks on the lawns of pretty much every aspect of modern life, our minds were cast back to this rather fabulous response to an delivery firm’s AI chatbot.

Specifically, it’s musician Ashley Beauchamp when he realised he was talking to a less (or should that be more?) than human intelligence trying to track down a parcel.

So he decided to have a bit of fun with it instead, and it’s just magnificent.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here are those screenshots (but watch the video in full!)

Finally, a use for AI that we can all appreciate.

It is indeed.

Here’s what DPD had to say about it later.

‘We have operated an AI element within the chat successfully for a number of years. An error occurred after a system update yesterday. The AI element was immediately disabled and is currently being updated.’

Shame!

Last words to @ashbeauchamp.

