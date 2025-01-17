Twitter uncategorised Very British Problems

Brits have been sharing the many, many ways they have of saying they’re really busy – 19 familiar suggestions

Poke Staff. Updated January 17th, 2025

You may have spotted the news that Brewdog founder James Watt claims that the British are the most work-shy people in the world.

His comments have gone down as well as you’d expect, with calls to boycott the brewery, which has previously been in trouble for what was described as a toxic culture of fear amongst the workforce. Maybe the two things are connected. Who can tell?

via GIPHY

In not entirely unrelated news, the wonderful VeryBritishProblems account pointed out that the Brits have an awful lot of ways of saying they’re busy.

Weird, that, for people who don’t do much. Once people spotted the list, they began to add to it – and these are some excellent additions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2