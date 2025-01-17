News royal family

King Charles wore a kilt and flew in a helicopter to visit a Scottish food bank – 14 people calling out the icky optics

Poke Reporter. Updated January 17th, 2025

It’s a simple fact that King Charles is a wealthy man. And it’s also a fact that as the monarch and head of state, he has to travel a lot, to all kinds of events and places, in an official capacity.

Still, there are times when the optics are really not great of an extremely wealthy, privileged man arriving in style at a sensitive occasion, such as a charity visit.

Cut to this week, when the King visited The Gate Charity in Alloa, Scotland, a place that specialises in helping people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. Among its services is a food bank.

However, footage was taken and shared on Twitter/X of the King, clad in a kilt, taking off in a private helicopter from West End Park in Alloa after the event.

And something about the optics of the whole thing really rubbed people up the wrong way.

Source: Twitter/X/shoottherunner