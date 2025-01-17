King Charles wore a kilt and flew in a helicopter to visit a Scottish food bank – 14 people calling out the icky optics

News royal family

It’s a simple fact that King Charles is a wealthy man. And it’s also a fact that as the monarch and head of state, he has to travel a lot, to all kinds of events and places, in an official capacity.

Still, there are times when the optics are really not great of an extremely wealthy, privileged man arriving in style at a sensitive occasion, such as a charity visit.

Cut to this week, when the King visited The Gate Charity in Alloa, Scotland, a place that specialises in helping people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. Among its services is a food bank.

The King has paid a visit to a The Gate Charity in Scotland that offers support to those affected by homelessness and food insecurity. King Charles met volunteers and representatives of local charities who have been presented with awards for Voluntary Service. pic.twitter.com/LrAGP4XjN5 — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) January 16, 2025

However, footage was taken and shared on Twitter/X of the King, clad in a kilt, taking off in a private helicopter from West End Park in Alloa after the event.

King Charles leaving from West End Park Alloa after his visit to The Gate Charity pic.twitter.com/A5Ucu8EVgr — XChrisClarke (@ShootTheRunner) January 16, 2025

And something about the optics of the whole thing really rubbed people up the wrong way.

1.

What did this royal visit cost?

It costs £350k a year to run The Gate Charity (a food bank in Alloa).https://t.co/OfbYYhuS1U https://t.co/l0x2U82tDy pic.twitter.com/bHu4QjUdkh — James Neill  ≠ (@jneill) January 17, 2025

2.

Patronising nepo baby. Flies in and out in an hour, brings nothing with him and wears a kilt to fit in ? — John tumilty (@Johntum64) January 16, 2025

3.

Fantastic! Nothing shows more empathy for the poor than flying in in a private helicopter, contributing zero to the charity, then flying home to his private castle to be waited on hand and foot by servants. — ⚫Bairlie (@B_Airlie68) January 17, 2025

4.

“I was assured that the natives would all be wearing skirts.” — Dr Eric Farmer (@Himself132) January 16, 2025

5.

Landing a million pound helicopter / security to visit a food bank – madness — Andrew Grant (@andygrantos) January 17, 2025

6.

cosplay for the 21st century — John Fulton (@JohnFulton67640) January 17, 2025

7.

He can’t walk ten feet on GRASS? The kilt is dumb enough — he’s not Scottish. — Jesus H. Christ (@JConabicycle) January 16, 2025

8.

Why does he need a helicopter?? Thought we were “all in this together”, or some shit. — Andy P (@DroooPeacock) January 17, 2025

9.

There’s actually people who think this is normal. — Lemon (@expellgated) January 17, 2025

10.

Why is dressed like a shortbread tin? Clownshoe. — William Turner (@JJRCC1) January 17, 2025

11.

As someone who has frequented west end park many a time, I too would have appreciated a blue tarpaulin walkway to navigate the park… canny all be the king can we? https://t.co/W6RS8C0oE0 — Josh Currie (@JoshCurrie1994) January 17, 2025

12.

So billionaire who gets hundreds of millions a year from the UK, visits a food bank, then leaves by helicopter – paid by us no doubt. Have you woken up to their rank hypocrisy yet?#Republic https://t.co/XLNKoudMYP — Mike Dailly™ (@mdf200) January 17, 2025

13.

NORMAL NORMAL STUFF

Kilts, uniforms, swords, security and a to ‘visit’ a Food bank https://t.co/4l1by7eWtn — iclare (@iclare1) January 17, 2025

14.

Taking a helicopter to a foodbank while dressed as Harry Lauder and hanging with a dude who is carrying a sword

I think this may be the best example of a poverty safari we’ve had yet https://t.co/7XvX6UaR1t — Maxine Ross (@Fluffy_LeMonde) January 17, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/shoottherunner