US donald trump hillary clinton inauguration

Donald Trump said he’d rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America and Hillary Clinton’s face surely spoke for us all

John Plunkett. Updated January 20th, 2025

There was an awful long list of grievances – sorry, policy pledges – in Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, and a very grim listen it made for too.

But there was no shortage of viral moments, not so much for what Trump was announcing but the reaction of the people in the audience, and none of them went more viral than this.

It was the moment Trump – as expected – pledge to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America (this should really help all those Americans struggling with the price of groceries right now).

And the look on Hillary Clinton’s face surely spoke for us all. Well, maybe not all, just most of us. Didn’t it?

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Oh yes, that last one – Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris of course, is definitely worth a closer look.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s inauguration greeting with Melania didn’t quite go to plan and everyone made the same joke