Donald Trump said he’d rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America and Hillary Clinton’s face surely spoke for us all

There was an awful long list of grievances – sorry, policy pledges – in Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, and a very grim listen it made for too.

But there was no shortage of viral moments, not so much for what Trump was announcing but the reaction of the people in the audience, and none of them went more viral than this.

It was the moment Trump – as expected – pledge to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America (this should really help all those Americans struggling with the price of groceries right now).

Trump: “A short time from now we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.” pic.twitter.com/1U0VltWVak — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2025

And the look on Hillary Clinton’s face surely spoke for us all. Well, maybe not all, just most of us. Didn’t it?

Hilary really representing everyone watching at home, this is a big joke surely #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/9Lvhaycpnm — Sarah Hopkins (@sarahhopkins_xx) January 20, 2025

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

our country is a fucking joke again https://t.co/LytKqiycK7 — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) January 20, 2025

2.

Hillary laughing at Trump announcing he’s renaming the Gulf Of Mexico to the Gulf of America pic.twitter.com/UWypR7d8vb — Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) January 20, 2025

3.

Blessed be the lip readers who help us w their responses. — Codin’Jimmy (@CodinJimmysk) January 20, 2025

4.

even my stoic queen Hillary Rodham Clinton couldn’t keep it together. Trump’s priorities: rename gulf of Mexico, retake panama canal, pretend trans people don’t exist. U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! https://t.co/UEEbdJ644M — Lukas Thimm (@LukasThimm) January 20, 2025

5.

her reaction is basically everyone else’s reaction watching from home — Zoey (@LilKittyZoey) January 20, 2025

6.

I love this woman https://t.co/gH3ZD3yJ3l — Mr. Weeks (@WonderKing82) January 20, 2025

7.

I mean to be real, he can’t say stuff like that and not expect this lol — The Solution in the Room (@Sabres2161) January 20, 2025

8.

hillary clinton is the only real one there for bursting out laughing at the gulf of america — Tyler (@tillerbagel) January 20, 2025

9.

Doug deadpan sat there looking right at the cameras like he’s on The Office https://t.co/hbRt9YXEr7 pic.twitter.com/uHFZ5SvLeG — cameron (@camruined) January 20, 2025

Oh yes, that last one – Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris of course, is definitely worth a closer look.

Doug’s reaction to Trump saying changing the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America.” pic.twitter.com/3qoSAXs2ph — sky (@skylikeajedi) January 20, 2025

