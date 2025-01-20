Donald Trump’s inauguration greeting with Melania didn’t quite go to plan and everyone made the same joke

US donald trump inauguration melania trump

It was inauguration day for Donald Trump as he heads back to the White House for a still scarcely believable second term. Turns out it’s really happening, folks!

It will doubtless throw up many memorable moments but surely none of them will be more hilarious than the returning president greeting his beloved First Lady, Melania Trump.

Trump greets his wife Melania pic.twitter.com/RPONFNtVkK — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2025

An all-time hall of famer right there. And a 5-star camera angle!

And while – full disclosure – not everyone made the same joke, quite a few people did. And it’s an absolute winner.

1.

I would wear that hat too if it meant Donald Trump couldn’t kiss me#Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/eyovIoa6eA — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) January 20, 2025

2.

Yea that looked awkward as hell she looked like she didn’t really want to have him kiss her — jwhats716 (@jwats716) January 20, 2025

3.

Form meets function pic.twitter.com/tLLDhNgoTc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2025

4.

Now we know why she’s wearing the hat! — Dad in Georgia (@DadInGeorgiaUSA) January 20, 2025

5.

Trump tried to kiss Melania but couldn’t because of her hat pic.twitter.com/2KgykW2RaO — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) January 20, 2025

6.

#Inauguration2025 The BBC commentators were noting that Melania was wearing a hat, and now we see why. A clever use of a wide brim to prevent unwanted kisses on the cheek. pic.twitter.com/0DwbUBWG0w — Andrew Rothe (@Andrew_Rothe_) January 20, 2025

7.