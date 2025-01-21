Round Ups driving reddit

People have been driving metallic death boxes for more than a century, and recently they’ve got bigger.

Deadlier, too.

And not only because of their heft and horsepower. People – invariably men – have even been known to sever body parts while demonstrating, or failing to demonstrate, the safety mechanisms built into the Tesla Cybertruck.

Don’t believe me? See below for a version that doesn’t involve an actual finger.

Hidden feature on the cybertruck: vegetable chopper/finger guillotine! pic.twitter.com/1AxpfJTmXn — Elai (@elaifresh) January 12, 2024

John Wayne never actually said “Life is tough, but it’s tougher when you’re stupid”, but whoever came up with it and falsely attributed it to him had a point.

(The line actually appears in the 1973 crime film The Friends of Eddie Coyle, based on a novel by George V Higgins.)

Anyway, we’re getting sidetracked from the matter at hand, which is… Idiots in Cars. As in, idiots in cars, as opposed to idiots testing out the Cybertruck’s ability to slice off a digit.

Here’s one!

Enter: Florida Man

(It was only a matter of time.)

This poster did well to accommodate a driver who, well, maybe they shouldn’t be driving for much longer.

This one made me utter, “the madness of life,” out loud…

No phones at the wheel, kids. Sorry, no phones at the wheel, folks.

This isn’t idiocy, pre se. Eerie though. I feel a Drive Thru Horror coming on.

This, on the other hand, reeks of idiocy.

I wonder what’s going to happen next?

Right of way? Right of whose way?

This is pretty shoddy stuff.

How was your Christmas? I bet it wasn’t as bad as this person’s.

Back to sunny Engerland for this one. And did those wheels in ancient time…