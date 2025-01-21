12 of the most jaw-dropping instances of supremely stupid driving from ‘Idiots in Cars’ on Reddit
People have been driving metallic death boxes for more than a century, and recently they’ve got bigger.
Deadlier, too.
And not only because of their heft and horsepower. People – invariably men – have even been known to sever body parts while demonstrating, or failing to demonstrate, the safety mechanisms built into the Tesla Cybertruck.
Don’t believe me? See below for a version that doesn’t involve an actual finger.
Hidden feature on the cybertruck: vegetable chopper/finger guillotine! pic.twitter.com/1AxpfJTmXn
— Elai (@elaifresh) January 12, 2024
John Wayne never actually said “Life is tough, but it’s tougher when you’re stupid”, but whoever came up with it and falsely attributed it to him had a point.
(The line actually appears in the 1973 crime film The Friends of Eddie Coyle, based on a novel by George V Higgins.)
Anyway, we’re getting sidetracked from the matter at hand, which is… Idiots in Cars. As in, idiots in cars, as opposed to idiots testing out the Cybertruck’s ability to slice off a digit.
Here’s one!
Idiot in F-150 jumps median, hits me head on [oc]
byu/QWERTYSAURUS-HEX inIdiotsInCars
Enter: Florida Man
(It was only a matter of time.)
This poster did well to accommodate a driver who, well, maybe they shouldn’t be driving for much longer.
Elderly woman driving like she’s the only car on the road [oc]
byu/KBHoleN1 inIdiotsInCars
This one made me utter, “the madness of life,” out loud…
[OC] Idiot intentionally blocking anambulance
byu/Babynouil inIdiotsInCars
No phones at the wheel, kids. Sorry, no phones at the wheel, folks.
[OC] Close one for a dummy on her phone.
byu/Diligent_Bit3336 inIdiotsInCars
This isn’t idiocy, pre se. Eerie though. I feel a Drive Thru Horror coming on.
[OC] A white truck in a white out without his headlights on. You can barely see him.
byu/lesbipain inIdiotsInCars
This, on the other hand, reeks of idiocy.
[OC] Stang thought he had it. Pulls in front of semi moving 35mph. Made me chuckle.
byu/Zayafyre inIdiotsInCars
I wonder what’s going to happen next?
Loaded up next to us. Put all of the tile on top of the truck bed cover and took off. [oc]
byu/fishnrodsnhockystcks inIdiotsInCars
Right of way? Right of whose way?
Inattentive driver (didn’t know what hit him) [OC]
byu/Bhalam inIdiotsInCars
This is pretty shoddy stuff.
[OC] Woman trying to insurance scam Amazon in a town near me.
byu/Klin24 inIdiotsInCars
How was your Christmas? I bet it wasn’t as bad as this person’s.
[OC] Merry Christmas from Indianapolis! A very unfortunate way to spend Christmas Day.
byu/Piecesofbits inIdiotsInCars
Back to sunny Engerland for this one. And did those wheels in ancient time…
[OC] Thank goodness for grippy front tyres
byu/Pas_De_Gnar inIdiotsInCars