Vinted David Attenborough cutout

Pics clothes second hand

13 reasons why our life is too short to try to sell (or buy) something on Vented

Bruno Cooke. Updated January 22nd, 2025

Back in the day if you wanted to make a bit of money from stuff you were thinking about taking to the charity shop, there was eBay.

Now there’s not only eBay, there’s Vinted too, and it’s either a glorious new opportunity to recycle your old stuff (and buy some bargains) or it’s a portal into some kind of retail hell, depending on your point of view.

Us? We’re the second camp, and here are 13 reasons why

1. The pizza boxes

I bought a ‘grease vinyl’ that was in ‘very good’ condition. I asked the seller for pictures of the vinyl and granted they looked good in the photos. I asked if any jumps and they said ‘yeah they work fine’.

So I bought after this.

A week goes by and I receive the item in a used dominoes box!! Grease and food still in the box stuck to the sides. My living room absolutely reeks of pizza and grease.

Besides this I got the vinyl out and saw it’s full of scratches, dents and even has a ‘P’ initial etched into it. I’m going to leave a review ofc to warn others but do I even bother sending this back for a refund?
RelationshipBorn5142

Vinted pizza box

Via Reddit/@RelationshipBorn5142

2. The… poop?

Vinted soiled nappy packaging

Vinted soiled nappy packaging

Vinted soiled nappy packaging

Vinted soiled nappy packaging

Via Reddit/@Chamerlee

3. The packaging

The worst I have had was a cardboard pedigree chum box that had been sealed with tinfoil. Predictably the foil had been ripped in transit so its a miracle all the contents of the box were still in there as it was wide open on delivery.
GGCym

A ceramic vase sent in a bin liner – arrived smashed to pieces. Seller said it was the postal service’s fault. I said get real .. they are moving millions of parcels a day. I think she was very young so didn’t understand life in general
Excusemewhat13

A (broken) mug sent in a PG tips box
caalofduty

4. The condition

Vinted jeans in bad condition

Via Reddit/@Fearless_Wall9689

5. The modelling

Vinted David Attenborough cutout

Via Reddit/@Steevieboy4u

6. The recommendations

Vinted recommendation for penis enlargement

Via Reddit/@Small-Comfortable301

7. The emotions

Vinted conversation

Via Reddit/@motheronearth

They then said, and I quote, “I give good reviews, I endeavour to do that and, you already accepted my offer, that’s a binding contract”
motheronearth

xx

8. The people

Vinted screenshot

via Reddit/@rllylameprofile

9. The bros

Vinted conversation

Via Reddit/@davidaka13

10. The… whatever the hell this is

Vinted ad

Via Reddit/@childrentrimmypubes

11. The ads for “used” brothers

Vinted brother ad

Vinted brother ad

Via Reddit/@blackguitarwew

12. The overpriced toys

Vinted monkey ad

Via Reddit/@RegularGallade

13. And finally, the *sighs* sweat

Vinted ad for sweat

Via Reddit/JadeChipmunk

I’m never using Vinted again.

READ MORE: Bill Burr’s takedown of internet keyboard warriors everywhere was simply magnificently done and it’s an essential 3 minute watch

Source: r/Vinted