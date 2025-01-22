13 reasons why our life is too short to try to sell (or buy) something on Vented
Back in the day if you wanted to make a bit of money from stuff you were thinking about taking to the charity shop, there was eBay.
Now there’s not only eBay, there’s Vinted too, and it’s either a glorious new opportunity to recycle your old stuff (and buy some bargains) or it’s a portal into some kind of retail hell, depending on your point of view.
Us? We’re the second camp, and here are 13 reasons why
1. The pizza boxes
I bought a ‘grease vinyl’ that was in ‘very good’ condition. I asked the seller for pictures of the vinyl and granted they looked good in the photos. I asked if any jumps and they said ‘yeah they work fine’.
So I bought after this.
A week goes by and I receive the item in a used dominoes box!! Grease and food still in the box stuck to the sides. My living room absolutely reeks of pizza and grease.
Besides this I got the vinyl out and saw it’s full of scratches, dents and even has a ‘P’ initial etched into it. I’m going to leave a review ofc to warn others but do I even bother sending this back for a refund?
–RelationshipBorn5142
2. The… poop?
3. The packaging
The worst I have had was a cardboard pedigree chum box that had been sealed with tinfoil. Predictably the foil had been ripped in transit so its a miracle all the contents of the box were still in there as it was wide open on delivery.
–GGCym
A ceramic vase sent in a bin liner – arrived smashed to pieces. Seller said it was the postal service’s fault. I said get real .. they are moving millions of parcels a day. I think she was very young so didn’t understand life in general
–Excusemewhat13
A (broken) mug sent in a PG tips box
–caalofduty
4. The condition
5. The modelling
6. The recommendations
7. The emotions
They then said, and I quote, “I give good reviews, I endeavour to do that and, you already accepted my offer, that’s a binding contract”
–motheronearth
xx
8. The people
9. The bros
10. The… whatever the hell this is
11. The ads for “used” brothers
Via Reddit/@blackguitarwew
12. The overpriced toys
13. And finally, the *sighs* sweat
I’m never using Vinted again.
