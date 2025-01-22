Andrew Tate said Donald and Melania Trump had the perfect relationship and these 9 people surely said it best

US Andrew tate donald trump melania trump

There was no shortage of memorable moments from Donald Trump’s inauguration day – Elon Musk’s Nazi, sorry, heartfelt thanks gesture chief among them – but no moment involving the president himself was more striking than Melania Trump’s magnificent kiss-off.

Trump greets his wife Melania pic.twitter.com/RPONFNtVkK — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2025

Which might make you think the Trumps is a relationship that not many people – perhaps anyone – would necessarily envy.

But that would be to reckon without Andrew Tate, who looks at the President and First Lady with nothing but adoration. And it’s all just as grim as you’d imagine.

Only real men can appreciate how perfectly balanced Trumps relationship is Melania. She’s never talking alot. No opinions. Never trying to get trumps attention. She’s not trying to get noticed by media or be the star. He’s never looking at her and checking if “she’s ok”… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 21, 2025

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full (usual warning apply, people).

Only real men can appreciate how perfectly balanced Trumps relationship is Melania. She’s never talking alot. No opinions. Never trying to get trumps attention. She’s not trying to get noticed by media or be the star. He’s never looking at her and checking if “she’s ok” like most wifecucks do every 4mins. Never understood that. “You ok babe?” Bro nothings fucking happened if she has a stupid look on her face who cares? He ignores her and focuses on his work. As he should. HES IMPORTANT. She is quiet and obedient and watches him win. As she should. THATS A REAL WOMAN. That’s the true dynamic of a POWER couple. Man winning woman watching. It’s sad not many other men even notice this because they’re so busy being homosexual “best friends” with their wife.

Not just grim but bloatingly wrong-headed, obviously. Who’d want to be best friends with person they’ve chosen to spend the rest of their lives with, right?

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Fellas is it gay to be friends with your wife? https://t.co/DJ9yOCb9E3 — Richard Tee’s Left Hand (@FuckBenWebster) January 21, 2025

2.

A little treat for you all whilst you drink your morning coffee. https://t.co/ushrCprxq1 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 22, 2025

3.

Decades of progress on women's agency being lost to such pea brained tweets one by one. https://t.co/0bbniMSXEf — Aparajita Bharti (@BhartiAparajita) January 21, 2025

4.

Tönten Tate är snart 40 år, ogift, har ingen egen familj, bor med sin bror, men ska förklara för folk hur ett balanserat förhållande ser ut?! (Och misslyckas såklart katastrofalt). https://t.co/nVlQGEs5J6 pic.twitter.com/zDApahcp8z — Carl-Magnus Uggla (@cmuggla) January 21, 2025

5.

Just because you’re so insecure you fear women being your equal doesn’t make you right. I pity you more than anything. What a poor excuse for a man. — Liam Sullivan (@SullyDrummer) January 21, 2025

6.

I imagine he's trying to get as many tweets as possible in before new bracelets arrive! — mRr3b00t (@UK_Daniel_Card) January 22, 2025

7.

Only real men aren't like you. — TartarianSage (@TartarianSage) January 21, 2025

8.

Coffee made BY THE WOMAN may I add. — Cormac Leane (@cormacleane) January 22, 2025

9.

She hates him, you idiot haha — Jordan (@jordanwags) January 21, 2025

To conclude, this classic evergreen …

andrew tate is the first person to wear clothes so tight that he's cut the circulation off from his brain pic.twitter.com/NmMB7SKgTS — derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 24, 2024

In three words …

Fuck off baldy! — The Jase (@jasemonkey) January 22, 2025

