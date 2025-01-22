US Andrew tate donald trump melania trump

Andrew Tate said Donald and Melania Trump had the perfect relationship and these 9 people surely said it best

Poke Staff. Updated January 22nd, 2025

There was no shortage of memorable moments from Donald Trump’s inauguration day – Elon Musk’s Nazi, sorry, heartfelt thanks gesture chief among them – but no moment involving the president himself was more striking than Melania Trump’s magnificent kiss-off.

Which might make you think the Trumps is a relationship that not many people – perhaps anyone – would necessarily envy.

But that would be to reckon without Andrew Tate, who looks at the President and First Lady with nothing but adoration. And it’s all just as grim as you’d imagine.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full (usual warning apply, people).

Only real men can appreciate how perfectly balanced Trumps relationship is Melania.

She’s never talking alot.

No opinions.

Never trying to get trumps attention.

She’s not trying to get noticed by media or be the star.

He’s never looking at her and checking if “she’s ok” like most wifecucks do every 4mins.

Never understood that.

“You ok babe?”

Bro nothings fucking happened if she has a stupid look on her face who cares?

He ignores her and focuses on his work.

As he should.

HES IMPORTANT.

She is quiet and obedient and watches him win.

As she should.

THATS A REAL WOMAN.

That’s the true dynamic of a POWER couple. Man winning woman watching.

It’s sad not many other men even notice this because they’re so busy being homosexual “best friends” with their wife.

Not just grim but bloatingly wrong-headed, obviously. Who’d want to be best friends with person they’ve chosen to spend the rest of their lives with, right?

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude, this classic evergreen …

In three words …

The Bishop of Washington’s full-throated denunciation of the hurtful policies of Donald Trump was absolutely magnificent, and the internet said “Amen!”

