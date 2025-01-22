US donald trump

Donald Trump’s executive order on gender may have officially declared everybody in the U.S. to be female

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 22nd, 2025

Donald Trump promised to be a dictator on day one, and looking at the list of executive orders he’s signed already, it may be the first promise he’s ever kept.

The orders include –

Declaring an emergency at the border with Mexico, which will allow him to deploy the military to the area.

Ending birthright citizenship, which violates the U.S. Constitution.

Freezing overseas aid, including to Ukraine, for 90 days.

Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Denying federal employees the right to work from home.

He also signed an executive order regarding biological sex.

Despite specifically stating, in the body of the text, that sex and gender are not the same, the document removes the right of trans people to be issued documents, such as passports, in their declared gender – and Trump instantly conflated the two.

While some people celebrated the EO, others – well, didn’t.

As well as its effects on the trans, non-binary and intersex communities, it snuck in a definition of personhood from conception – a highly disputed standpoint generally held by fundmentalist Christians.

By setting conception as the point at which sex is determined, it may have done something else.

If anybody was surprised that the Trump team had misunderstood the science and botched the legal documentation, they haven’t been paying attention. It’s classic MAGA behaviour.

The reactions were every bit as scathing as you’d expect.

Still, every cloud –

