Donald Trump’s executive order on gender may have officially declared everybody in the U.S. to be female

US donald trump

Donald Trump promised to be a dictator on day one, and looking at the list of executive orders he’s signed already, it may be the first promise he’s ever kept.

The orders include –

Declaring an emergency at the border with Mexico, which will allow him to deploy the military to the area. Ending birthright citizenship, which violates the U.S. Constitution. Freezing overseas aid, including to Ukraine, for 90 days. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement. Denying federal employees the right to work from home.

He also signed an executive order regarding biological sex.

Despite specifically stating, in the body of the text, that sex and gender are not the same, the document removes the right of trans people to be issued documents, such as passports, in their declared gender – and Trump instantly conflated the two.

Trump: As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female. pic.twitter.com/krEGIGuLsl — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2025

While some people celebrated the EO, others – well, didn’t.

So there’s only two genders but nazi salutes exist on a spectrum. Got it. — James Fritz (@fritzisdead) January 21, 2025

Trump really just said, "Free expression will no longer be limited", and "there are now only two genders male and female" in the same breath. — Lucifer (@LucifersTweetz) January 20, 2025

Male and female are sexes, not genders. But also, you can't actually declare legally that there are only two genders just like you cant declare there are only two colors or two types of fish. Declaring something doesn't make it legal or fact. — Danny Manus (@DannyManus) January 20, 2025

As well as its effects on the trans, non-binary and intersex communities, it snuck in a definition of personhood from conception – a highly disputed standpoint generally held by fundmentalist Christians.

I'm sorry, Trump's executive order defines sex as something at *conception*??? pic.twitter.com/LMCv2MMvFI — keewa (@keewa) January 21, 2025

By setting conception as the point at which sex is determined, it may have done something else.

Under Trump's executive order, every single person in America is now legally classified as female. All embryos begin by developing female sex organs, with male sex organs only replacing them at around 6 weeks of gestation. pic.twitter.com/W1omA1Jc09 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) January 21, 2025

If anybody was surprised that the Trump team had misunderstood the science and botched the legal documentation, they haven’t been paying attention. It’s classic MAGA behaviour.

The reactions were every bit as scathing as you’d expect.

1.

Gotta say, I was not expecting "there is only one gender" to be the official position of the Trump administration. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) January 21, 2025

2.

No one is male at conception https://t.co/33AvMJ60wS — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) January 21, 2025

3.

In case you missed it, Trump issued an executive order yesterday declaring all Americans' gender is determined at the moment of conception. All human zygotes are female at the moment of conception. Donald Trump just created approximately 160 million F2M transgender people. — Patrick S. Tomlinson ConFusionMI (@stealthygeek) January 22, 2025

4.

The Trump administration snuck fetal personhood into their anti-trans executive order pic.twitter.com/F1JhcDU8h9 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 21, 2025

5.

“Everyone is female.… I am female. And you, dear reader, you are female, even—especially—if you are not a woman. Welcome. Sorry.” —@andrealongchu, Females https://t.co/qtaEyYeeGz — Peter Sachs Collopy (@collopy) January 21, 2025

6.

The EO intended to say trans women aren’t women actually says everyone is a woman. (Also fetal personhood so that’s terrifying) https://t.co/obw4Ts2ajE — Kirsten O’Nell (@ohkirsten) January 21, 2025

7.

whats up my fellow girls https://t.co/RB02TUvOED — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) January 21, 2025

8.

9.

Making Forced Feminization Great Again https://t.co/9J5u9QULdt — 100 Years of Cassitude (@Cassie_complex) January 22, 2025

10.

now i haven't taken a biology class since high school but i'm pretty sure by the literal text of Trump's gender executive order everybody is now female in the eyes of the federal government the Y chromosome doesn't do anything until a few weeks into gestation pic.twitter.com/WwNGnIffOi — Cameron (@CameronCorduroy) January 21, 2025

Still, every cloud –

Trump's executive order on "Gender Ideology" is beautiful. It defines sex at conception, meaning that everyone born American is female now. Of course, this means America just inaugurated its first female president. pic.twitter.com/9TCiRA1AKS — Public Universal Friend (@Universal_Robin) January 21, 2025

READ MORE

Private Eye’s front page apology to Donald Trump totally and utterly nails it

Image Screengrab