25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
A lot has happened since the last round-up of funny stuff from Bluesky. The Traitors entered its final week with a delicious bit of treachery, the corpseflower in Sydney’s Botanic Gardens has begun to bloom, it started snowing in Florida, oh – and there was some other stuff in the U.S. to do with politics. Nothing important.
Anyway, let’s dive straight into our 25 favourite things from the past week.
1.
I'm not sure about this new Starbucks at the bus station…
— Al Dupres (@aldupres.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 11:07 AM
2.
[me on a roadtrip about to become super popular with the fellas] I call it a carmonica
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 5:44 PM
3.
Don't worry, boss. I created a bar chart for the presentation.
— batkaren (@batkaren.bsky.social) January 23, 2025 at 1:28 AM
4.
[making pizza rolls]
instructions: heat them up
me: yes
instructions: let them cool
me: no
— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 2:28 PM
5.
kanye west is way too angry for someone with yay in their name.
— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 6:02 PM
6.
Accidentally said “Shirley” instead of “Siri” and now my phone is stuck in Airplane mode.
— John Hudgens (@johnhudgens.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 5:13 AM
7.
fostering a dog and he just tried to eat my lasagna. you’re not a cat bro. that’s cultural appropriation
— soul nate (@mnateshyamalan.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 10:20 PM
8.
I advertised my Hornby locomotive and attendant coal wagon.
Got a call from Elvis.
Didn’t want the train but he loved me tender.
#LunchPun
— Bernie Banter (@berniebanter.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 12:05 PM
9.
I'm afraid I can't do that Dave.
— Sam Jordison (@samjordison.bsky.social) January 17, 2025 at 6:49 PM
10.
You've just been thrown to your death by the Beatles.
— David Marshall (@illdave.bsky.social) January 23, 2025 at 12:00 AM
11.
When I was just a little girl
I asked my mother, what will I be
Will I be pretty? Will I be rich?
Here's what she said to me:
No.
— Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) January 18, 2025 at 6:46 PM
12.
“OH MY GOD SHUT THE FUCK UP!”
— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 1:19 PM