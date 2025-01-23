25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

A lot has happened since the last round-up of funny stuff from Bluesky. The Traitors entered its final week with a delicious bit of treachery, the corpseflower in Sydney’s Botanic Gardens has begun to bloom, it started snowing in Florida, oh – and there was some other stuff in the U.S. to do with politics. Nothing important.

Anyway, let’s dive straight into our 25 favourite things from the past week.

1.

2.

[me on a roadtrip about to become super popular with the fellas] I call it a carmonica — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 5:44 PM

3.

4.

[making pizza rolls] instructions: heat them up me: yes instructions: let them cool me: no — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 2:28 PM

5.

kanye west is way too angry for someone with yay in their name. — RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) January 22, 2025 at 6:02 PM

6.

Accidentally said “Shirley” instead of “Siri” and now my phone is stuck in Airplane mode. — John Hudgens (@johnhudgens.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 5:13 AM

7.

fostering a dog and he just tried to eat my lasagna. you’re not a cat bro. that’s cultural appropriation — soul nate (@mnateshyamalan.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 10:20 PM

8.

I advertised my Hornby locomotive and attendant coal wagon. Got a call from Elvis. Didn’t want the train but he loved me tender. #LunchPun — Bernie Banter (@berniebanter.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 12:05 PM

9.

10.

11.

When I was just a little girl

I asked my mother, what will I be

Will I be pretty? Will I be rich?

Here's what she said to me: No. — Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) January 18, 2025 at 6:46 PM

12.