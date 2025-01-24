Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated January 24th, 2025

Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of our favourite tweets from the past week. If you’re in the U.K. or Ireland, there’s a chance you were blown here.

On a day when you shouldn’t go out unless you have to, what better way of killing a bit of time than with a cuppa and a few jokes? That was rhetorical, by the way.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2