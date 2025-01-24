Piers Morgan accused Hugh Grant of hypocrisy and was magnificently owned into next year

Celebrity comebacks Hugh Grant Piers Morgan

Prince Harry claimed a ‘monumental victory’ this week after the Sun admitted for the first time that it engaged in ‘illegal practices’ as part of its parent company’s settlement over unlawful information gathering.

Rupert Murdoch’s company offered the Duke of Sussex a ‘full and unequivocal apology’ and paid reported damages of £10m following a five year legal action.

Calls for a new police and parliamentary inquiry are likely to go unheeded though, and here’s what another high profile phone hacking campaigner, Hugh Grant, made of that.

“I have some sympathy, when I’m in a generous mood, for politicians terrified of the Murdochs.” Actor Hugh Grant, who settled a privacy case against NGN last year, reacts to the Culture Secretary's comments that the government will rule out a reopening of the Leveson Inquiry. — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) January 24, 2025

And it didn’t go unnoticed by Piers Morgan, in whose head Grant lives free when he’s not staying at one of his other homes.

Morgan was already proper fumin’ about the settlement, and here’s what he had to say about Grant.

REMINDER: Hugh Grant took many millions of pounds from Rupert Murdoch to make movies for him. #hypocrite https://t.co/sJ7NpcPrSW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2025

‘REMINDER: Hugh Grant took many millions of pounds from Rupert Murdoch to make movies for him. #hypocrite’

And Grant’s response cut straight to the point, in magnificent fashion.

Bullshit. The last time I worked for a Murdoch owned company was in 1994. Which was long before I knew anything about his papers’ methods. Since then I have turned down every single job offer emanating from a Murdoch owned company. https://t.co/LdF747rxmE — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 24, 2025

Boom.

All respect to Hugh Grant for all his work revealing Murdoch's machinations. https://t.co/tDqBe1EStj — Imelda Finnerty (@blisswords) January 24, 2025

Last word to the man himself (no, not Morgan).

"Politicians are largely chosen by the press. Our Prime Minister is largely chosen by dint of how much he's sucked up to the newspaper baron" – Hugh Grant pic.twitter.com/Chs2h7fSwQ — Kay Ross-Levy (@KayRoss96) January 21, 2025

