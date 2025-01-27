US elon musk

These 16 reactions to Elon Musk renaming the English Channel were great, but the Terrible Maps account took first place

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 27th, 2025

We regret to inform you that Elon Musk has been posting jokes again. It’s highly unlikely that he thought of this one himself, but the enormity of his reach and the blind devotion of his followers means it’s his joke now – for better or worse. And it’s definitely for worse.

New name for the water that separates England and France. With a map showing the English Channel renamed to The George Washington Channel

It is, of course, a reference to the U.S. unilaterally renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America – a move not recognised by the U.K. – as well as yet another jibe at England, which seems to be Elon Musk’s main hobby.

It got pretty much the reaction you’d expect – largely scorn.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Terrible Maps had a unique response, which only they could have shared.

Well played.

Image Wikimedia Commons