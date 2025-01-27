These 16 reactions to Elon Musk renaming the English Channel were great, but the Terrible Maps account took first place

US elon musk

We regret to inform you that Elon Musk has been posting jokes again. It’s highly unlikely that he thought of this one himself, but the enormity of his reach and the blind devotion of his followers means it’s his joke now – for better or worse. And it’s definitely for worse.

It is, of course, a reference to the U.S. unilaterally renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America – a move not recognised by the U.K. – as well as yet another jibe at England, which seems to be Elon Musk’s main hobby.

It got pretty much the reaction you’d expect – largely scorn.

1.

Love him or loath him, with banter like this you can't deny he's a comedy genius. https://t.co/yePAkpb9bz — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 26, 2025

2.

Money can buy you everything… except class https://t.co/aAPMReuZJM — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) January 26, 2025

3.

4.

I get it because it looks like George Washington pic.twitter.com/kILX2UI5Vq — greg (@greg16676935420) January 26, 2025

5.

The name of this platform: Twitter. https://t.co/DqtF9o13vY — Sebastian Eberle (@EberleSebastian) January 26, 2025

6.

MAFA : Make America French Again. — Alexandre Juving-Brunet – AJB ✝️ (@JuvingBrunet) January 26, 2025

7.

Fucking off remains an option this berk ought to consider https://t.co/gZADcBJW2Q — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) January 26, 2025

8.

What is wrong with you people? How foolish and childish do you want your appear? This is not a game of Risk. Greenland is not for sale. Canada is not a state. The English Channel is not being renamed after George Washington. Grow up. https://t.co/JDb489cfPv — Hermione Slack ✍ (@Meganta61) January 26, 2025

9.

I've never encountered anyone with such a fundamental lack of understanding of what's funny and why. https://t.co/iMfWt6AeA5 — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) January 26, 2025

10.

11.

12.

13.

America really is becoming the Galactic Empire https://t.co/m3lADAVZXu — Antonio Holmes (@itonioholmes) January 27, 2025

14.

Will you just shut up for once Elon https://t.co/CeFaZbtCGq — (@lhk79cfc) January 26, 2025

15.

16.

He's like the aunt that shares really basic memes on Facebook https://t.co/5kyM1YXRDC — Sam Shedden (@SamShedden) January 27, 2025

Terrible Maps had a unique response, which only they could have shared.

Well played.

Image Wikimedia Commons