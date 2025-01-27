Twitter paddington bear

Watching Paddington Bear being mercilessly trolled on Twitter is the world we live in now

David Harris. Updated January 27th, 2025

You would have thought that with everything that’s going on in the world today that the charming character of Paddington Bear would bring people together.

Surely nobody could have any ill-will towards the popular Peruvian, marmalade-loving creature?

Well, in a sign of the times and of what social media has become, you couldn’t be more wrong.

His official Twitter account has just posted the latest mishap from Paddington, an unfortunate incident involving (you guessed it) a jar of marmalade.

Here’s what happened…

A few of the replies were sympathetic.

But that’s not why we’re here. We’re here for the unexpected animosity and vitriol that was unleashed. It seems so very wrong to laugh, but we’re ashamed to say that we did. A lot.

Here’s a taste. It’s NSFW at times.

No doubt Paddington replied to all of his haters with one of his classic hard stares. Quite right, too.

Source Paddington Bear Image Screengrab