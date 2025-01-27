Watching Paddington Bear being mercilessly trolled on Twitter is the world we live in now

Twitter paddington bear

You would have thought that with everything that’s going on in the world today that the charming character of Paddington Bear would bring people together.

Surely nobody could have any ill-will towards the popular Peruvian, marmalade-loving creature?

Well, in a sign of the times and of what social media has become, you couldn’t be more wrong.

His official Twitter account has just posted the latest mishap from Paddington, an unfortunate incident involving (you guessed it) a jar of marmalade.

Here’s what happened…

I have accidentally spilled an entire jar of marmalade inside my hat. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) January 23, 2025

A few of the replies were sympathetic.

Oh no!! Make sure you clean/eat it all before wearing your hat again Paddington, otherwise you might not be able to take your hat off again, and I do love your little ears! — JENJEN (@j_j_jalapeno) January 23, 2025

Grab the toast soldiers and dig in!! — Kellie Wilson (@KellieLouWilson) January 23, 2025

Can cats eat marmalade? asking for a friend. — cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) January 24, 2025

But that’s not why we’re here. We’re here for the unexpected animosity and vitriol that was unleashed. It seems so very wrong to laugh, but we’re ashamed to say that we did. A lot.

Here’s a taste. It’s NSFW at times.

1.

have you accidentally bumped off any more elderly royals recently — wOaH nELLy (@knittedknobs) January 23, 2025

2.

You’re out of control, Paddy. I think it’s time you admit you have a problem. — (feat. Jools Evelyn) (@joolsevelyn) January 23, 2025

3.

Sorry but he would be exhausting to be around. https://t.co/ngm67YVVKl — WaheyStar Royco (@BuckinghamAlice) January 25, 2025

It gets worse. A lot worse.

4.

Get yourself together man. This is embarrassing. — Sailor (@OrinocoBlow) January 25, 2025

5.

Get your shit together, Paddy. — . (@LoneStarTexian) January 24, 2025

6.

god can you do anything right https://t.co/oFp8gQvYyk — innocent warrior (@mametchie) January 25, 2025

7.

You absolute fucking imbecile I bet this is why Aunt Lucy ran away — j°mble shr¡mps (@Ging_Newtrich) January 25, 2025

8.

9.

Paddington I’ve fucking HAD IT with you… — yvette. (@aesthetictrl) January 25, 2025

10.

Absolute state of this prick https://t.co/DM2qX7AvtG — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) January 25, 2025

11.

Get it together paddington jfc https://t.co/imw96o2ZP8 — Stardust Handshake (@StrdstHndshk) January 25, 2025

12.

don’t store marmalade in your hat then. prick. https://t.co/ct14TSmyfJ — Catrin (@catrin080) January 25, 2025

13.

Feel like u should grow up at this point https://t.co/AodvgQvbPv — lisa appletini (@julietcapveil) January 25, 2025

14.

Paddington, there are more pressing matters atm https://t.co/9NjDtCfVM1 — Daniel Williams (@dannythedouglas) January 23, 2025

15.

How the fuck do you even do that https://t.co/4YyME7yBXu — Quagen Tarantino (@Glaciervell) January 25, 2025

No doubt Paddington replied to all of his haters with one of his classic hard stares. Quite right, too.

