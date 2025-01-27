Piers Morgan picked a fight with Hugh Grant and suffered a humiliating technical knock-out

Celebrity comebacks Hugh Grant Piers Morgan

As well as being a fabulous actor and (surely confirmed by now?) national treasure, Hugh Grant is also well known for his work as a press reform campaigner.

Grant, criminally overlooked for an Oscar nomination for his most recent role in horror flick Heretic, called for a criminal investigation into the owner of the Sun after Prince Harry’s recent legal settlement in which it agreed to pay “substantial damages” and admitted, for the first time, ‘incidents of unlawful activity’ at the paper.

“I have some sympathy, when I’m in a generous mood, for politicians terrified of the Murdochs.” Actor Hugh Grant, who settled a privacy case against NGN last year, reacts to the Culture Secretary's comments that the government will rule out a reopening of the Leveson Inquiry. — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) January 24, 2025

This sort of thing doesn’t go down well with former tabloid editor Piers Morgan, who’s had been with Grant for some time now and accused the actor of ‘hypocrisy’.

REMINDER: Hugh Grant took many millions of pounds from Rupert Murdoch to make movies for him. #hypocrite https://t.co/sJ7NpcPrSW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2025

To which Grant, as we’ve already written about, had the perfect response.

Bullshit. The last time I worked for a Murdoch owned company was in 1994. Which was long before I knew anything about his papers’ methods. Since then I have turned down every single job offer emanating from a Murdoch owned company. https://t.co/LdF747rxmE — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 24, 2025

But Morgan wasn’t leaving it there, of course he wasn’t.

UPDATE: Your movie Florence Foster Jenkins was distributed by Murdoch-owned (at the time) 20th Century Fox in the UK. #HypocriteANDliar https://t.co/2oWKLS9OjU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2025

Except …

That film was made for the BBC and Pathé. My contract was with them. I have no control over which local distributor is subsequently used in various countries. Fox was just local distributor for the UK. Keep up. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 24, 2025

Or if you prefer ….

Piers is wrong. Distribution isn't always set before a film is finished. It wasn't working for Murdoch. They acquired rights. so you're wrong. — Peter Panagos (@PeteTheGreek13) January 24, 2025

To conclude.

Is that the best you could come up with? The film wasn't made by 20th Century Fox, they acquired the rights to distribution solely in the UK. Hugh Grant worked for the production companies which included the BBC and Pathe. Try harder Piers. pic.twitter.com/tIYoi1mKks — Division Order (@divisionorderuk) January 24, 2025

Boom.

So it was perhaps no surprise that Morgan ended up doing this.

But that didn’t end too well either.

Dude this was 1994. It’s irrelevant to any kind of point you are trying to make — Fi (@rahhead01) January 24, 2025

Irrelevant photos dredged up from the past just to score a meagre point or two, eh?

Ooof.

…. everyone wants us to have a fight to settle this. I’m up for it if you’re man enough. https://t.co/K064OxyREO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2025

Unfortunately for Morgan, he’d already suffered a technical knock-out.

