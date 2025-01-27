Celebrity comebacks Hugh Grant Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan picked a fight with Hugh Grant and suffered a humiliating technical knock-out

John Plunkett. Updated January 27th, 2025

As well as being a fabulous actor and (surely confirmed by now?) national treasure, Hugh Grant is also well known for his work as a press reform campaigner.

Grant, criminally overlooked for an Oscar nomination for his most recent role in horror flick Heretic, called for a criminal investigation into the owner of the Sun after Prince Harry’s recent legal settlement in which it agreed to pay “substantial damages” and admitted, for the first time, ‘incidents of unlawful activity’ at the paper.

This sort of thing doesn’t go down well with former tabloid editor Piers Morgan, who’s had been with Grant for some time now and accused the actor of ‘hypocrisy’.

To which Grant, as we’ve already written about, had the perfect response.

But Morgan wasn’t leaving it there, of course he wasn’t.

Except …

Or if you prefer ….

To conclude.

Boom.

So it was perhaps no surprise that Morgan ended up doing this.

But that didn’t end too well either.

Irrelevant photos dredged up from the past just to score a meagre point or two, eh?

Ooof.

Unfortunately for Morgan, he’d already suffered a technical knock-out.

