Duncan Bannatyne said the UK wants Trump for PM, and the internet called him out – 14 top reactions

A poll carried out by PoliticsVideoChannel had some bad new for Donald Trump, who seems to believe he’s the most popular man in the world with every demographic.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The British people just named Donald Trump 'the worst thing to ever come out of America' in new poll. pic.twitter.com/xra3uXIRzc — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) January 24, 2025

They went on to explain –

“We polled 100,000 British people between October 2024 and Jan 18th, 2025. Participants were asked what they think is the worst things to come out of America and the best things.”

These were the worst things, according to the poll –

worst things to come out of America in the poll 1. Donald Trump 2. George W. Bush 3. Obsession with guns 4. The NRA 5. The Kardashians 6. Iraq War 7. Kanye West — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) January 24, 2025

And the best –

Best things to come out of America in the poll 1.Martin Luther King 2. John F. Kennedy 3. Barack Obama 4. Netflix 5. Coca-Cola 6. McDonald 7. The Simpsons 8. iPhone maker Apple 9. KFC 10. Elvis Presley 11. New York-style hot dogs. 12.… — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) January 24, 2025

There was quite a bit of nodding at Trump’s inclusion, with comments like these.

Proud to be British for once https://t.co/Q17j6PCfQ7 — _h_a_r_v| TIMELESS OUT NOW (@Whos_harv) January 26, 2025

There were plenty of dissenters too, of course. Given this account’s name, their response was unsurprising. Nonsense …but unsurprising.

This, however, was less predictable.

The multi-millionaire former Dragon’s Den entrepreneur’s reaction got exactly the response you’d expect.

Whatever your politics, I find this sort of statement so bizarre and patently anti-democratic, particularly from someone who purports to be proudly pro-British.

And for that reason, I'm out. https://t.co/HDxU6phzJ0 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 26, 2025

Not true every poll shows he’s more unpopular than keir starmer — paulhalliday (@paulhalliday) January 26, 2025

There’s stupid…then there’s this ‍♂️ — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 26, 2025

Fancy that.

Multi MIllionaire who lives in Portugal wants Trump as British PM. https://t.co/G5xsl7e6OY — roger kline (@rogerkline) January 27, 2025

‘We’ is doing a hell of a lot of work in that statement! — Philip Freeman (@PhilipmFreeman) January 26, 2025

7.

What kind of serious person wants a racist, homophobic, laughing stock for PM, for God’s sake? There is no patriotism here, just hate of others. https://t.co/cZKDxOaM8h — DóC (@DOCasBAC) January 27, 2025

You want him Duncan. Why do some people feel the need to speak for everyone? You only ever represent your own POV. It’s so incredibly arrogant. — Craig (@Wanizame) January 26, 2025

I’m not keen on adjudicated rapists. pic.twitter.com/JOrMJbtDTT — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 26, 2025

Utter claptrap trump is not wanted here https://t.co/PHlZ9Q8Og6 — Mark Stacey (@VintiquesMark) January 26, 2025

Do fuck off https://t.co/qcSsNa8X55 — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) January 26, 2025

Hey Dunc @DuncanBannatyne, speak for your fucking self, you don't speak for me, there is no we, I fucking don't. Only rich people and stupid people do. https://t.co/9V72bmvnI1 — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) January 26, 2025

Richard Bellamy had a question for the Scottish businessman.

Where do we put everyone after Trump converts the whole of Scotland into golf courses? https://t.co/zdbQKU7Agb — Richard Bellamy #resist (@richardjbellamy) January 26, 2025

