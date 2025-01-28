Celebrity donald trump

Duncan Bannatyne said the UK wants Trump for PM, and the internet called him out – 14 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 28th, 2025

A poll carried out by PoliticsVideoChannel had some bad new for Donald Trump, who seems to believe he’s the most popular man in the world with every demographic.

They went on to explain –

“We polled 100,000 British people between October 2024 and Jan 18th, 2025. Participants were asked what they think is the worst things to come out of America and the best things.”

These were the worst things, according to the poll –

And the best –

There was quite a bit of nodding at Trump’s inclusion, with comments like these.

There were plenty of dissenters too, of course. Given this account’s name, their response was unsurprising. Nonsense …but unsurprising.

@BritainForTrump Absolute lies, the British people love President Donald J. Trump

This, however, was less predictable.

Duncan Bannatyne. @DuncanBannatyne Actually we want Donald Trump for PM in the UK.

The multi-millionaire former Dragon’s Den entrepreneur’s reaction got exactly the response you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Richard Bellamy had a question for the Scottish businessman.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s been trolling people’s health care in Canada and this father’s A++ response is the only one you need

Source PoliticsVideoChannel Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons