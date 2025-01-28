Grant Shapps railed against a submarine’s ‘woke’ name change and ended up blown out of the water

Politics grant shapps Royal Navy

Former Tory MP Grant Shapps – you remember – has got the hump with the Royal Navy’s decision – apparently – to rename one of its submarines.

Attack submarine HMS Agincourt will now be called HMS Achilles, either as a tribute to a previous ship of the same name or an outrageously woke gesture to avoid upsetting the French, depending on who you believe.

To absolutely nobody’s surprise anywhere, erstwhile defence secretary Shapps believes the latter.

Renaming the HMS Agincourt is nothing short of sacrilege. This submarine carries a name that honours a defining moment in British history. Under Labour, woke nonsense is being put ahead of tradition and our Armed Forces' proud heritage.https://t.co/AARwc9FOwr — Rt Hon Grant Shapps (@grantshapps) January 27, 2025

And we mention it not because we don’t get the chance to write about Shapps so much anymore since he was turfed out at the last election, but because it prompted lots of responses worth sharing, like this one.

Achilles being the name of a cruiser that fought at the Battle of the River Plate, where the German pocket battleship Graf Spee was disabled and later scuttled. No heritage there is there? — Tim L-G (@IntercityFC) January 27, 2025

And this one.

Wait till Lee Anderson hears about this. He actually fought at Agincourt! pic.twitter.com/mQwncmVwMp — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) January 27, 2025

And this one.

It's just HMS. Using 'the' before it makes no sense. You're welcome. — Kate – Short For Bob ✨️ (@kejamieson_) January 27, 2025

And indeed this one!

Nuclear submarines are woke. https://t.co/KmoW8TzQmc — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 27, 2025

But there was one response – have you got it yet? – which blew the rest out of the water. It was a bit of an open goal, to be fair, but all these people hit the target with aplomb.

What should happen to those who change names Michael? — Sir Matthew of Liverpool VC (@sirmatthew1976) January 27, 2025

Renaming yourself 3 times is completely fine though. pic.twitter.com/SAUGkCaomj — Florence Lox (@floboflo) January 27, 2025

But it seems you were in the habit of renaming yourself. — Hector Wetherell McNeill (@HectorWMcNeill) January 27, 2025

Grant Michael Green, Sebastian Fox,Corrine Stockheath Shapps whining on about renaming — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) January 27, 2025

Who are you today? pic.twitter.com/XK1LqvlUHx — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) January 27, 2025

LOL remind everyone how many times you changed your name ????? — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) January 27, 2025

BOOM!

It’s the absolute absence of any degree of self-awareness whatsoever that really kills.

The gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/XvDEvFE8vr — House Otter (@housepanther77) January 28, 2025

