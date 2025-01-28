Richard Osman spotted this hilarious shade thrown at Liz Truss by a Pointless question, and it’s brutal

Entertainment Liz Truss pointless

Richard Osman may not co-present the non-celebrity version of Pointless these days, but we’re glad he still watches it, because he was able to share this very funny question involving Liz Truss.

Fewer than half of British people can name the 2022 British PM with a 5-letter surname starting with T. Politics can be more brutal than showbusiness sometimes. [image or embed] — Richard Osman (@richardosman1.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 5:44 PM

That’s not even one person for each day she was in office – which says a lot.

This would be vg news indeed for the Conservatives if they could find ways to promote forgetting who Liz Truss is [image or embed] — Sunder Katwala (sundersays) (@sundersays.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 6:10 PM

Coincidentally, her term in office was fecking pointless — Sir Basil (@sirbasil.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 8:06 PM

Not convinced they (as in we) really see that person as PM — casieco.bsky.social (@casieco.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 6:25 PM

It was 2022 that threw me. It feels like it was only last year. — Fiona (@coffeeandpolitics.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 6:43 PM

To be fair, we had very little exposure to her. — AndyLGAtkins (@miggyfan.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 9:18 PM

Source Richard Osman Image Richard Osman, Wikimedia Commons