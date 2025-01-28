Entertainment Liz Truss pointless
Richard Osman spotted this hilarious shade thrown at Liz Truss by a Pointless question, and it’s brutal
Richard Osman may not co-present the non-celebrity version of Pointless these days, but we’re glad he still watches it, because he was able to share this very funny question involving Liz Truss.
Fewer than half of British people can name the 2022 British PM with a 5-letter surname starting with T. Politics can be more brutal than showbusiness sometimes.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman1.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 5:44 PM
That’s not even one person for each day she was in office – which says a lot.
1.
The other 55 were probably having a nap while she was PM.
— James Clossick (@jamesclossick.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 8:33 PM
2.
Liz Truss was one of the people asked
— Toby Earle (@tobyontv.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 6:03 PM
3.
…but 'Twat' has only FOUR letters… d'oh!
— Jeremiah Savant (@jpofgwynedd.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 8:50 PM
4.
I think most of us have actually made an effort to scrub her existence from our memories.
— Tenchi Ohki#FBPE #REJOIN (@tenchiohki.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 7:38 PM
5.
Not brutal enough, in some cases
— Chris Hunneysett (@chrishunneysett.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 7:27 PM
6.
She's probably better off if people don't remember to be honest.
— Phil Harrison (@mrpmharrison.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 7:03 PM
7.
This would be vg news indeed for the Conservatives if they could find ways to promote forgetting who Liz Truss is
— Sunder Katwala (sundersays) (@sundersays.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 6:10 PM
8.
— Mike Hinford (@mikehinford.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 6:30 PM
9.
the other 55 said Twerp
— Chaminda Jayanetti (@cjayanetti.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 6:33 PM
10.
Trauma can do that to you.
— Waterbloke (@pdslater.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 7:42 PM
11.
Coincidentally, her term in office was fecking pointless
— Sir Basil (@sirbasil.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 8:06 PM
12.
Not convinced they (as in we) really see that person as PM
— casieco.bsky.social (@casieco.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 6:25 PM
13.
It was 2022 that threw me. It feels like it was only last year.
— Fiona (@coffeeandpolitics.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 6:43 PM
14.
Twerp?
— Chris Patten (@zolarpowered.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 11:17 PM
15.
To be fair, we had very little exposure to her.
— AndyLGAtkins (@miggyfan.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 9:18 PM
There was another possibility –
Maybe it's because they confuse her with a lettuce, which has seven letters.
— Grenobob (@grenowl82.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 9:25 PM
