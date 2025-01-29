Just a fabulous 47 second supercut of Tom Baker repeatedly saying ‘Ah!’ to take your mind off all the current madness

Entertainment Dr. Who Tom Baker

The wonderful Tom Baker, who was of course the greatest Doctor Who (other opinions are available, but wrong) has celebrated his 91st birthday earlier this month.

There’s been a lot of love for him on social media, as there should be, but there was one particular tribute which caught our eye.

It’s an edit posted by Marshall Julius on Twitter and it highlights Tom’s best utterances of the exclamation ‘Ah!’

It’s hilariously hypnotic stuff.

Happy 91st Birthday to the greatest man who ever lived, Tom Baker. Here’s Tom saying “Ah” for almost a minute, and it is glorious. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/2K2Q9NHD0P — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) January 20, 2025

We need to watch that again!

And also this.

They are!

And if you want a bit more Tom (and who wouldn’t?), then here’s a brilliant voiceover recording which was surely an inspiration for Toast of London.

Source @MarshallJulius