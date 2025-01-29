Entertainment Dr. Who Tom Baker

Just a fabulous 47 second supercut of Tom Baker repeatedly saying ‘Ah!’ to take your mind off all the current madness

David Harris. Updated January 29th, 2025

The wonderful Tom Baker, who was of course the greatest Doctor Who (other opinions are available, but wrong) has celebrated his 91st birthday earlier this month.

There’s been a lot of love for him on social media, as there should be, but there was one particular tribute which caught our eye.

It’s an edit posted by Marshall Julius on Twitter and it highlights Tom’s best utterances of the exclamation ‘Ah!’

It’s hilariously hypnotic stuff.

We need to watch that again!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And also this.

They are!

And if you want a bit more Tom (and who wouldn’t?), then here’s a brilliant voiceover recording which was surely an inspiration for Toast of London.

Source @MarshallJulius