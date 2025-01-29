Never mind DeepSeek – watch what Boston Dynamics’ Atlas can do

Science boston dynamics

You’re probably familiar with the increasingly adept Boston Dynamics robot range, Spot and Atlas. If not, here they are having a New Year boogie, back in 2020.

Things turned a little more dystopian when the NYPD took one on a raid.

Nah they really got these robot police dogs in NYC. This is wild pic.twitter.com/iG7CTPFevH — Shenellica Bettencourt (@1800SPOILED) April 12, 2021

Since 2023, it looks like they’re coming to steal our jobs. Not my job – DeepSeek is coming for that.

Watch this.

It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. pic.twitter.com/osOWiiBlSh — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) January 18, 2023

The robot’s problem-solving skills and agility could make it a useful tool in search and rescue situations, as well as on a construction site near you, apparently. Perhaps Health & Safety might want a word about throwing tool bags, first.

We’re living in the future, and not everybody’s sure they want to.

1.

Men will literally do anything except pick up their own tools https://t.co/F1DbssZaaW — ✌︎︎ ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) ✌︎︎ (@AHRKHGNOD) January 23, 2023

2.

3.

Are we ready to talk about sentience, and how we're going to handle it? It's not far off, and we need to manage it correctly. For their sake and for ours. Everyone should watch Star Trek's Measure of a Man. https://t.co/d8TtkgJN2q — Wendy's Wondering (@WendyACronin) February 26, 2023

4.

These boston dynamics videos just keep getting more and more concerning. pic.twitter.com/PGs9KmhHC1 — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) January 18, 2023

5.

6.

Totally normal and friendly robot, can’t imagine anything going wrong pic.twitter.com/EEkhg9AJer — Aaron Levie (@levie) January 19, 2023

7.

Our children’s future coworkers will be a robot pic.twitter.com/9BsdJQCTyH — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 21, 2023

8.

All of us looking at these Boston Dynamics robots: pic.twitter.com/Uy55wMviOI — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 18, 2023

9.

They’re gonna kill us all! pic.twitter.com/BHFtSh1yO0 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 21, 2023

Atlas wouldn’t just be taking paid jobs.

Kids tomorrow will never know the struggle of bringing dad a phillips head instead of flat. — Arugu1a (@arugu1a_) January 18, 2023

The whole thing hits a little differently with this overdub.

Wow this new robot video from Boston Dynamics is terrifying! 👀 Sound on 🔈 pic.twitter.com/UFncMpIuYy — Pierre Novellie (@pierrenovellie) January 19, 2023

Can it make a mug of tea, though?

READ MORE

This new humanoid robot is frankly terrifying

Source Boston Dynamics Image Screengrab