Science boston dynamics

Never mind DeepSeek – watch what Boston Dynamics’ Atlas can do

Poke Staff. Updated January 29th, 2025

You’re probably familiar with the increasingly adept Boston Dynamics robot range, Spot and Atlas. If not, here they are having a New Year boogie, back in 2020.

Things turned a little more dystopian when the NYPD took one on a raid.

Since 2023, it looks like they’re coming to steal our jobs. Not my job – DeepSeek is coming for that.

Watch this.

The robot’s problem-solving skills and agility could make it a useful tool in search and rescue situations, as well as on a construction site near you, apparently. Perhaps Health & Safety might want a word about throwing tool bags, first.

We’re living in the future, and not everybody’s sure they want to.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Atlas wouldn’t just be taking paid jobs.

The whole thing hits a little differently with this overdub.

Can it make a mug of tea, though?

READ MORE

This new humanoid robot is frankly terrifying

Source Boston Dynamics Image Screengrab