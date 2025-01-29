Pics scotland twitter

For reasons having to do with comedic sophistication, irreverence on a national scale, and having an accent that’s funny to spell out phonetically, Scotland produces much of the internet’s best fodder.

And nowhere is that truer than on Twitter, which has been descending ever deeper into a quagmire of self-righteousness and Andrew Tateism.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: There’s funny Twitter, there’s angry Twitter, and then there’s the best Twitter – Scottish Twitter.

Here’s proof, in 13 fell swoops.

1. ‘Yee haa’

2. ‘Can’t beat a father’s jokes’

3. ‘Do ya think he’s sexy’

Fuck sake https://t.co/53wGzX0wSr — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 31, 2022

4. ‘He was running out of patience’



5. ‘Technically Correct’

7

. ‘No this is someone else …’

8. ‘L for effort!’

9. ‘Get it right’

10. ‘Meanwhile in Scotland …’

11. ‘A conversation with my Scottish friend’

12. *Chomp, chomp, chomp*