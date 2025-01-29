The Traitors star Alexander’s story about being caught out in a lie is today’s must-watch funny thing

Celebrity The Traitors

Even if you didn’t watch season three of the Traitors, which ended last week, you’re probably still aware of one contestant, Alexander Dragonetti, because social media really fell hard for him.

If you haven’t watched it, but intend to – there are spoilers ahead. But, also, why not?

Alexander was banished during the final, missing out on a share of £94,600, which ended up being split between his fellow Faithfuls, Leanne and Jake. Fans were devastated on his behalf, and donated more than £46,000 to Mencap – the charity which had helped his late brother and to which he had been planning to make a donation.

Here are a few things the internet had to say about him.

Poor Alexander. He didn’t win The Traitors but he did become the internet’s boyfriend, and maybe that’s the real prize (it’s not) #TheTraitors — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 9:31 PM

If I ever find out that “former diplomat” Alexander was actually a Brexit negotiator, I think my heart would break #TheTraitors — Dave Jones (@welshgasdoc.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 10:05 PM

Since his near-win was broadcast, Alexander has been on a merry-go-round of interviews, including one with Digital Spy, who asked him whether he had ever been caught in a lie, and – it turns out – he had. It’s a great story, and he tells it so well.

“I said ‘I’m so sorry, I’ve lost it – but don’t worry about it. I’ll come back another time.’ She says ‘Oh, don’t worry. What is it you’re looking for. It’s often cheaper if it’s not on prescription.'” “I said I’ve got an allergy to lanolin, and she said ‘I know exactly what that is.’ It’s not possible. It’s negative. And then she dropped her voice and she said ‘It’s for piles.’ And I said ‘Yes, it’s for my mum.’ and then I paid £21 for pile medication I didn’t want or need.”

Now we know why he told the truth throughout his stint on the Traitors. He’s terrible at lying.

TikTok loved his story.

This is such a Graham Norton story.

Anastazia

He’s more wholesome than a literal newborn baby. I’m younger than him but can someone PLEASE find out how I’d go about adopting this man???

sappho’s garden

This sounds like a scene in the awkward rom-com everyone says he’s a character in.

Jon-Paul Nolan

Going all the way to the pharmacy counter with him is crazy work. No concept of privacy at all.

g

Even his lies are so innocent bless him.

Hannahhope_

PILE MEDICATION FOR HIS MUM… I’m screaming.

hausofliam

A TikTok user named Andy said this –

Something tells me we’re going to be seeing a lot of Alexander.

Something tells us Andy’s right.

