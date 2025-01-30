An anti-Trump American asked non-Americans to share their views on the current state of his country, and there were no punches pulled

US donald trump

A retired firefighter from Detroit, Willie Ross Jr, is pretty dispirited about what’s currently going on in his country in the wake of the re-election of Donald Trump as President.

Perhaps he was looking for solace when he asked his non-American followers for their views on the current state of the USA, and it’s certainly true that he had his fears confirmed that he’s not alone in his views.

Here’s the post that caught people’s attention.

Is anyone who follow me from another country? How do you view America? — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) January 28, 2025

These responses were the tip of the critical iceberg.

1.

I'm from Denmark and I'm smdh at America.

A convicted felon becoming president, a crazy gun culture, history being banned in schools, a total lack of knowledge and awareness about the rest of the world, women's rights being taken away… I could go on and on. I genuinely hate — Jukki (@Jukki_BatRat) January 28, 2025

2.

Denmark here.We are shaking our heads in disbelief.We feel stabbed in the back by our allie. We are laughing at you, but also crying for you. He will burn America down. He is completely unfit to be https://t.co/ygvjBhWTc1 are on your own and we can’t help you. You must stop him. — Eva R (@Twinmutti1) January 28, 2025

3.

I follow from London. It feels very sinister there right now. I've never felt so troubled for the world in my life. Not that it's particularly good over here. But the cruelty, hatred, conspiracies, narcissism, censorship and vengeance from Trump are on another level. He's mad. — Robbie  (@RobbieDas) January 28, 2025

4.

UK here. 2016 – 20 was bad enough but now there’ll be more chaos, more incompetence, more cronyism, more nepotism, more divisiveness, more hatred, more nastiness, more illegality, more bullying … — GerardFKirrane (@KirraneF31085) January 28, 2025

5.

here. I am watching the US with anger, disbelieve and fear. Fear for all of us. You have to FIGHT against Trump and his oligarches or you will not survive as a nation. — Soul_for_Sale (@SoulforSale4) January 28, 2025

6.

I'm from UK and I see USA as a clear threat to humanity after maga installed a dictator I to office. It's plain and simple — md (@md3107807444505) January 28, 2025

7.

I’m in Canada. I used to love visiting your country but I would be afraid to now with Trump in power. — Sheryl Fallon (@SherylFallon4) January 28, 2025

8.

You appear to be turning into Nazi Germany – 1933 level so far, but it's all going so fast — Wandering Tiger (@Lucan_Mor) January 28, 2025

9.

If I said completely fucked would you be offended ? — Ronald Ray-Ban Lone Swordsman (@Earcom2) January 28, 2025

10.

I’m from Canada. Your country is now ruled by a dictator.

Democracy, it seems, is dead. — Marc D’Amour (@MarcDAmour2) January 28, 2025

11.