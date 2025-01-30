Life next-level skills

We didn’t know we could be mesmerised by anyone’s hammer skills, but this guy nailed it

Poke Staff. Updated January 30th, 2025

If there’s one thing we can be sure of about this man, it’s that he’s got his groove on – almost literally. We’re not quite sure what he’s making it, but he’s making it quickly.

See for yourself.

@veyso330

♬ orijinal ses – Veysel Çelik

TikTok users brought some love.

Quite a few people has this idea.

So, TikTok did its thing – and brought @thebretcrowshow.

@thebretcrowshow #duet with @veyso330 might solve a mystery, or rewrite history later idk #tiktokbassist #thebretcrowshow #bassistsoftiktok #bassplayers #jammingwithfriends #primustiktok #addingbasstoduets #bassplayersoftiktok #ducktales #ducktalestheme #disneyafternoon #tvthemesongs #90scartoons ♬ orijinal ses – Veysel Çelik

Source @veyso330 Image Screengrab