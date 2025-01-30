We didn’t know we could be mesmerised by anyone’s hammer skills, but this guy nailed it
If there’s one thing we can be sure of about this man, it’s that he’s got his groove on – almost literally. We’re not quite sure what he’s making it, but he’s making it quickly.
See for yourself.
@veyso330
TikTok users brought some love.
Quite a few people has this idea.
So, TikTok did its thing – and brought @thebretcrowshow.
@thebretcrowshow #duet with @veyso330 might solve a mystery, or rewrite history later idk #tiktokbassist #thebretcrowshow #bassistsoftiktok #bassplayers #jammingwithfriends #primustiktok #addingbasstoduets #bassplayersoftiktok #ducktales #ducktalestheme #disneyafternoon #tvthemesongs #90scartoons ♬ orijinal ses – Veysel Çelik
READ MORE
We never knew watching a set of clever headlights could be so satisfying
Source @veyso330 Image Screengrab