RFK Jr. got absolutely murdered by words at his confirmation hearing – his own words!

US RFK Jr.

Donald Trump‘s preferred nominee for the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services, the anti-vaxxer and Covid conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has appeared before the Senate for a fiery confirmation hearing.

He faced questions on many of his misleading claims, and how he has profited from an anti-vax stance.

Wyden: "Mr Kennedy has embraced conspiracy theories, quacks, charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines. He has made it his life's work to sow doubt and to discourage parents from getting their kids lifesaving vaccines. It has been lucrative for… pic.twitter.com/zobcXOTzmv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2025

Senator Michael Bennet asked him about several health-related statements he had made, which would be problematic enough coming from your reactionary old uncle on Facebook, but are a huge red flag for somebody potentially taking control of the country’s health policies.

BOOOOOM!!! Senator Bennet might have just ended RFK Jr.'s chances of being nominated as HHS Secretary. Watch how he cuts through the BS and asks the tough questions. THIS is how you do it. pic.twitter.com/OOZqYpyPEx — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 29, 2025

Oh!

Wow RFK Jr. just perjured himself on live tv pic.twitter.com/etgtyi7jsd — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 29, 2025

Well, that’s awkward.

1.

Look at RFK Jn squirm & squirm at his own words. No doubt the Republican cowards will still ratify him, but this is what resistance looks like. Excellent. https://t.co/UEIEsjDJJ5 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 29, 2025

2.

Holy shit.

Bennet just destroyed RFK Jr. https://t.co/obyJ0sKBy4 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 29, 2025

3.

This Kennedy JR is an absolute lunatic https://t.co/5AvQvAB3Fe — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) January 29, 2025

4.

Senator Bennet brought the mustard and spicy pickles to the picnic. We need MORE of this. No more of that corny kumbaya crap. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2025

5.

It's easy to expose a lying, flip-flopping, fraud under oath. However, Sen. Bennet did a masterful takedown. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) January 29, 2025

6.

Undeniable perjury. The GOP panel will presumably say that is perfectly fine. https://t.co/lioCd5dQ7e — Paul B (@Sedona_Red) January 29, 2025

7.

Wow he ripped him a new one! pic.twitter.com/3Zpo53B0Kp — DAILY FELLA (@DailyFellaNews) January 29, 2025

8.

Sen. Michael Bennet: "Did you write in your book, it's undeniable that African AIDS is an entirely different disease from Western AIDS?" RFK Jr.: "I'm not sure." Not even the courage of his convictions. pic.twitter.com/8IkByaqXNu — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 29, 2025

9.