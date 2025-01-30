Telephobes of the world, unite behind this far too relatable chart of phone dreads

Pics Matt Shirley

Matt Shirley‘s Instagram account is a wealth of charts, for those who like that sort of thing. He tries to make one new infographic every day, and they often really strike a chord.

He gives us a heads up for how to navigate each month …

He understands how the world works.

He explains how we all let our browser tabs get away from us. It is all of us, right?

One gem detailed the fears we may have about using the telephone – and it absolutely nailed our top anxieties.

Fellow phone-phobes took to his comments to agree with his assessment and share other fears.

This comment expresses how a lot of people feel.



If only that were an option for us all.

