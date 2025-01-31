The outrageously bigoted shopper bothering this incredible harpist is a classic of the genre – and her response was simply beautiful

Videos bigots entitled people

We’ve featured no end of outrageously entitled people on these pages but this is a classic of the genre straight out of the top drawer.

It’s an incredibly talented harpist who caught the attention of a shopper who, it’s fair to say, doesn’t appreciate the harp. Or very possibly anything else, by the sounds of it.

And we feature it not only because of her outrageous entitlement but because of the way the musician – you can find @robyn.hearts.harp on TikTok over here – handles it. Just 10/10!

It’s just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @justdave89now …

The state of the woman and how she speaks to her Defo votes Tory or reform and probably tells people to go back home when they are born here pic.twitter.com/fHxQvMS5Pg — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) January 29, 2025

…. and here are our favourite things people said in response.

I love her, she is so polite and just gently keeps playing as they stand there and seethe. Many of them are so rude in the quest to get her back up too — The Streaming Consciousness (@NotMerkle) January 30, 2025

This is so sad. Really got me in the gut. Imagine being so unhappy with your own life that even the delicate sound of beautiful music gets on your tits! Carry on playing, you talented soul! https://t.co/k6to2o4XNn — Zoë Rushton (@zoerushton) January 30, 2025

people amaze me, a talented musician brightens up everyone’s day and gets questioned about her reasons for playing.. unreal — baz (@nightingales2_2) January 30, 2025

This really is the epitome of the sheer fucking misery of /some/ groups of people in UK. This woman is angry about experiencing beautiful music. The kind of experience that makes my day. https://t.co/wr0L5oR3Z6 — Laura Davies (@lauramdavies) January 30, 2025

What a soulless ray of sunshine she is — Lady Fiery#WeAreSoF**ked⭐#RejoinEU (@FirehorseP) January 29, 2025

And some we were not so keen on (which just made us like it more).

Definitely a Karen, so definitely a lefty — DMc33 (@Mc33D) January 30, 2025

That’s strange because right wingers get offended by lanyards They are the snowflakes now — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) January 30, 2025

“Born here’s” can move to their ancestral homeland, so yeah, send them home. — Martin Evans (@Oppanimalex) January 30, 2025

Thanks for outing yourself as a thick twat — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) January 30, 2025

We’re with this person.

I’ve seen this a few times. This young woman is amazing. I have no idea how she stayed so serene. Love it. — thatchrisguy.bsky.social (@legal_mccormick) January 30, 2025

