The outrageously bigoted shopper bothering this incredible harpist is a classic of the genre – and her response was simply beautiful

John Plunkett. Updated January 31st, 2025

We’ve featured no end of outrageously entitled people on these pages but this is a classic of the genre straight out of the top drawer.

It’s an incredibly talented harpist who caught the attention of a shopper who, it’s fair to say, doesn’t appreciate the harp. Or very possibly anything else, by the sounds of it.

And we feature it not only because of her outrageous entitlement but because of the way the musician – you can find @robyn.hearts.harp on TikTok over here – handles it. Just 10/10!

@robyn.hearts.harp Not again!! ‍♀️ For any usage requests please email [email protected] #funny #karen #fyp #LIVEhighlights #TikTokLIVE #LIVE #rude #begging #harp #harpist #busker #livestream #ootd #weird #music #musician ♬ original sound – Robyn.Hearts

It’s just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @justdave89now

…. and here are our favourite things people said in response.

And some we were not so keen on (which just made us like it more).

We’re with this person.

Source @robyn.hearts.harp H/T @justdave89now