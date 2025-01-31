Donald Trump was asked if he’d visit the Washington DC crash site and his answer was the most jaw-dropping of the lot

US donald trump

There have been no end of extraordinary press conferences in Donald Trump’s first (and now second) term as President, but we don’t remember one that plummeted the depths quite so hard – and frequently – as this one.

It was Trump’s appearance before the nation in the immediate aftermath of the terrible Washington DC plan crash in which 67 people lost their lives.

There was his blatant attempt to blame diversity hiring for the tragedy, about which we’ve written about here.

But perhaps even more shocking – hard to judge these days – was his response to a journalist who asked him whether he had any plans to visit the crash site.

And his response – even among seasoned Trump watchers – left jaws on the floor everywhere.

Reporter: Do you have any plans to visit the crash site? Trump: What’s the site? Water? You want me to go swimming? pic.twitter.com/X3am52Vhtx — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 30, 2025

Four more years, folks.

1.

I know we’re just used to it but can you imagine if someone you loved died in a historic plane crash and this is what the guy who’s supposed to fix things says https://t.co/w8gAHP9bPL — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) January 30, 2025

2.

3.

I truly mean this when I say this man is a piece of shit. If you voted for him, I do not forgive you. https://t.co/GJsJxTwl7F — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) January 30, 2025

4.

5.

Yes please take a long swim in the Potomac — Nick (@Nickm575) January 30, 2025

6.

It’s like insane he’s the president again lol https://t.co/ojlD1ypKnE — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 30, 2025

7.