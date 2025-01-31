Politics lbc

You don’t have to be a fan of Iain Dale to cheer his excellent decision to cut off this ranting MAGA idiot

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2025

Donald Trump has responded to Thursday’s tragic mid-air collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane, which resulted in the deaths of 67 people, with his usual self-serving and bigoted ineptitude.

His BS has been well and truly called out by those not stupid enough to have drunk the bright orange KoolAid.

LBC presenter Iain Dale asked lawyer and right-wing commentator Kurt Schlichter whether the President’s speculation was appropriate. The Breitbart contributor took that personally.

Schlichter wasn’t happy, and took to Twitter/X to imagine why he’d been cut off.

@KurtSchlichter It's Don Lemon II: UK! I got asked on British channel @LBC to talk about @RealDonaldTrump and I guess I was too real... The host booted me off the air - "Never have him on again!" I refused to back down on the President's DEI attack and rejected the idea that the President should not criticize the uncriticizable. The host guy was most upset. Can't wait to share the clips. I guess I'm lucky I didn't get arrested for criminal wrongthink! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Nope. Not even close.

A lot of people found themselves in rare agreement with the very right-leaning presenter.

We’ll leave the last unequivocal word to Iain Dale.

via GIPHY

Trump’s suggestion that diversity hiring may have played a role in the Washington DC air crash is a new low in an already ground-level record

Source LBC Image Screengrab