You don’t have to be a fan of Iain Dale to cheer his excellent decision to cut off this ranting MAGA idiot

Politics lbc

Donald Trump has responded to Thursday’s tragic mid-air collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane, which resulted in the deaths of 67 people, with his usual self-serving and bigoted ineptitude.

Reporter: Are you saying this crash was caused as a result of diversity hiring Trump: It could have been pic.twitter.com/VdgZZQ0jbl — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2025

His BS has been well and truly called out by those not stupid enough to have drunk the bright orange KoolAid.

I represent LaGuardia Airport as well as workers for JFK. Trump gutted the Aviation Safety committee last week. Air traffic controllers – already understaffed – got Trump’s “buyout” this week with a 1 week ultimatum to decide. It’s not DEI – it’s him. And Elon too. https://t.co/nd8T9JMRfy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 30, 2025

The President of the US stood at a podium today and said that he has no proof that an air traffic traffic controller who was a “diversity hire” caused this, but of course he’s pretty sure that’s what it had to be because a white guy wouldn’t make this kind of a mistake. https://t.co/hv61VDW7m0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 30, 2025

Last week Trump claimed he “ended” DEI in federal aviation. Now he’s still blaming it. https://t.co/RXEfYNwyEK pic.twitter.com/eFMeDneQgr — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 30, 2025

LBC presenter Iain Dale asked lawyer and right-wing commentator Kurt Schlichter whether the President’s speculation was appropriate. The Breitbart contributor took that personally.

‘I never want to speak to him again.’

‘He is the kind of person who makes America look ridiculous.’@IainDale hangs up on American journalist Kurt Schlichter, who supports Trump’s claim that diversity is to blame for a plane crash in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/yrWocTrOrp — LBC (@LBC) January 30, 2025

Schlichter wasn’t happy, and took to Twitter/X to imagine why he’d been cut off.

Nope. Not even close.

You got booted off because you were an intellectual car crash. Hope this helps. — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 30, 2025

A lot of people found themselves in rare agreement with the very right-leaning presenter.

1.

It must be a cold day in hell, because I’ve just agreed with everything @IainDale said on @LBC! — DaddyNeedsCoffee ‍♂️ (@DaddyCoffee73) January 30, 2025

2.

Comes to something when even Iain dale can't take their bullshit…. https://t.co/GuzhZE6SZn — simon dale (@simondale11) January 30, 2025

3.

As an American, I say thank you, Iain Dale! — Miss Appropriated Fun ♈️ (@DebiFranklin1) January 30, 2025

4.

Wow… Iain Dale not being a gobshite for once and actually being a little bit epic pic.twitter.com/t3Ne6UEuvy — JPC (@jpxan71) January 30, 2025

5.

In the spirt of fairness, I don’t really rate Iain Dale all that much, but this was the exact way to respond to this level of MAGA mania.

Fair play to him.

More people need to respond like this to proper mad right wingers in the states. — Anti-Fash Heap (@TrashHeap91) January 30, 2025

6.

I often disagree with @iainDale on matters of policy, but I almost always agree with him on matters of principle. Which is why he’s always worth listening to. — Tim Reid (@timreid69) January 30, 2025

7.

Beyond belief. Not the main bullshit here but if you google left wing mass shooting, google tells you nearly all carried out by right wing extremists, ridiculous wanna be shock jock trying to get noticed, we need a word for the is kind of virtue signalling., I’d just call it https://t.co/CY7kx8pxh2 — Jamie Jackson (@jamiejacksonjj) January 31, 2025

8.

9.

Not always a fan of Dale but well done here for making a stand against these absolute liars. — Jo Loveridge (@jojoloveridge) January 30, 2025

10.

I genuinely had no idea what he was talking about by the end, just a load of words but in no particular order with no obvious meaning. Total gibberish — jules (@julesmarbles) January 30, 2025

11.

Don't think I've ever agreed with him before. It's a wee bit unsettling. — MacBradaigh (@Boskycopse) January 30, 2025

12.

We all listened to the interview at our campaign meeting. Congratulations for booting @KurtSchlichter (whoever he is) from your show. — Surrey Heath Liberal Democrats (@SurreyHeathLDs) January 30, 2025

13.

I owe Iain Dale a pint or a few tbh. That's the right approach. https://t.co/vE0nN8aUB5 — Neal Hoffmann (@TheNealHoffmann) January 31, 2025

14.

Who is this ranting fuckwit ??? https://t.co/dBEHgWoErQ — Brucey Downunder (@bruce_ian) January 30, 2025

15.

America, take a step back.

Take a look at yourself.

This childish, undignified rhetoric does indeed make us look ridiculous. https://t.co/n67ddibPJa — Paul Smith (@Greensmiff) January 31, 2025

16.

Watch this British journalist wreck this MAGA fool. https://t.co/vEBW0mYPjs — Wayne Orkline Ⓥ (@waynegrow) January 31, 2025

17.

All the clowns come out to play when you make the chief clown the emperor. https://t.co/KIIUsjHDnV — Debbie Allingham (@slinkydoodle) January 30, 2025

We’ll leave the last unequivocal word to Iain Dale.

You got booted off because you were shouting, obnoxious, rude , offensive and I don’t like bigots on my show. Very happy to have Trump supporting guests on my show but you sir bring shame on your proud country. Be ashamed of yourself for the hurt you and your president have… https://t.co/6w05NXKa90 — Iain Dale (@IainDale) January 30, 2025

via GIPHY

READ MORE

Trump’s suggestion that diversity hiring may have played a role in the Washington DC air crash is a new low in an already ground-level record

Source LBC Image Screengrab