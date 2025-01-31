US donald trump white house

This White House reporter’s question surely spoke for everyone and Trump’s shocking response is the grimmest glimpse of the next 4 years

John Plunkett. Updated January 31st, 2025

Of all the Donald Trump lows we’ve featured on these pages – and there have been a few – we don’t recall quite quite so shocking as his response to Washington DC plane crash that killed 67 people.

We’ve written here about his attempt to blame diversity for the tragedy, and here about his incredible response to whether he would be visiting the crash site.

And if any White House reporter – and one single question – spoke for how all of us (well, most of us) are feeling rich now, it was surely Kaitlan Collins, CNN anchor and Chief White House Correspondent.

And Trump’s response speaks volumes, about him and the next four years.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And separate but very much related …

Not everyone appreciated the question.

Which just made us like it even more.

And just in case Kaitlan Collins looked familiar, she’s rather good – exceptionally good – at this sort of thing. She’s definitely familiar to JD Vance.

Boom.

READ MORE

JD Vance trolled Rory Stewart for having a ‘low IQ’ and his comeback had Brits everywhere cheering

Source @kaitlancollins