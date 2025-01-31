This White House reporter’s question surely spoke for everyone and Trump’s shocking response is the grimmest glimpse of the next 4 years

US donald trump white house

Of all the Donald Trump lows we’ve featured on these pages – and there have been a few – we don’t recall quite quite so shocking as his response to Washington DC plane crash that killed 67 people.

We’ve written here about his attempt to blame diversity for the tragedy, and here about his incredible response to whether he would be visiting the crash site.

And if any White House reporter – and one single question – spoke for how all of us (well, most of us) are feeling rich now, it was surely Kaitlan Collins, CNN anchor and Chief White House Correspondent.

And Trump’s response speaks volumes, about him and the next four years.

We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people we were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and Air Traffic Control and, seemingly, the member of the US military flying that Black Hawk helicopter. Don’t you think you’re getting ahead of the investigation? Trump:… pic.twitter.com/OQtVA3tdBe — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 30, 2025

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

This man is ignorant of the facts. He is dangerously and pathetically politicizing an horrific accident. https://t.co/bO5MEwyfVX — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 30, 2025

2.

Trump is a despicable man, utterly unfit to be president. It’s time for the media to hold him accountable. Do not normalize him. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 30, 2025

3.

Boom. Kaitlan Collins just put Trump in his place “We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people we were killed, and you’re blaming Democrats & DEI policies… Don’t you think you’re getting ahead of the investigation?” Trump: “I don’t think so at all” pic.twitter.com/kRF3i6WIww — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 30, 2025

4.

Elections aren’t a game. This is the result of not taking them seriously. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) January 30, 2025

5.

Pace yourself Kaitlin, it’s going to be a long four years. — Shannon Nutt (@ShannonNutt) January 30, 2025

6.

I just don’t understand how anyone thinks this is good. How is this good? How is this helpful or productive? Does anyone actually think this is true, and if not, why are you going along with it? He didn’t have to take the blame. He could’ve put out a heartfelt unifying message. https://t.co/MhNrt70Omr — Sara Civian (@SaraCivian) January 30, 2025

7.

Thank you for having the courage to say what many of us are thinking — BoredApe6328.eth (@DaybedNFT) January 30, 2025

8.

That was despicable the way he treated you — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) January 30, 2025

9.

4 years of narcissism https://t.co/KrhcmDloI6 — KEENAN (@keencolo) January 31, 2025

And separate but very much related …

REPORTER: I’m trying to figure out how you can come to the conclusion right now that diversity had something to do with this crash TRUMP: Because I have common sense, ok? And unfortunately a lot of people don’t pic.twitter.com/bVph92zAFG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025

Not everyone appreciated the question.

You didn’t come off well in that video. I wouldn’t draw attention to it if I were you. — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_Jesika) January 30, 2025

Which just made us like it even more.

And just in case Kaitlan Collins looked familiar, she’s rather good – exceptionally good – at this sort of thing. She’s definitely familiar to JD Vance.

Holy sh*t. KAITLAN COLLINS: So you agree that people who break in and vandalize a building should be prosecuted? JD VANCE: Yes COLLINS: Ok, I’m just checking, because you helped raise money for people who did so on January 6. pic.twitter.com/IuRyquWxJr — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 27, 2025

Boom.

READ MORE

JD Vance trolled Rory Stewart for having a ‘low IQ’ and his comeback had Brits everywhere cheering

Source @kaitlancollins