It’s impossible not to cry watching clips of Nicholas Winton being reunited with some of the kids he saved during the Holocaust

Poke Reporter. Updated February 1st, 2025

This week saw the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 27), and every year during this sombre week, clips from an old edition of the BBC’s That’s Life! hosted by Esther Ranzen go viral online.

That’s because the videos tell the story of British businessman, Sir Nicholas Winton, who, during World War II, helped to rescue 669 mostly Jewish children from Czechoslovakia, bringing them to Britain via the Kindertransport. His actions have led to him being called “the British Schindler”.

For a long time after the war, Sir Nicholas’ story – since made into a movie called One Life starring Anthony Hopkins – went largely unacknowledged, mostly by his own accord as he never spoke about his heroism.

But in 1988, his wife discovered his old notebooks and records of his rescue of the children, and it started a chain of events that led to him appearing (twice) on Ranzen’s BBC show, That’s Life!

Sir Nicholas didn’t realise it at the time, but the show had arranged for a lot of the now grown surviving children to be in the audience, sitting among him. And his reaction when he realises who they are is one of the most moving things you’ll ever see.

You can watch a longer version of it on the BBC or embedded below.

Once again, people can’t help but be moved by the extraordinary scenes.

