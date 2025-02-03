Politics brexit

GB News tried to get a fisherman to praise Brexit, but the fisherman was having none of it

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2025

Despite a raft of Brexit restrictions only just being implemented, the UK officially left the EU five years ago, on 31 January 2020. We hope you’re enjoying those sunlit uplands and all that sovereignty, but it looks like these people aren’t.

In fact, opposition to Brexit continues to rise. This YouGov poll shows the current state of play.

Over on GB News, however, they were celebrating the milestone – widely considered to have been achieved by part-time MP for Clacton, full-time Trump-licker and GB News presenter, Nigel Farage.

Here he is talking about the really great Brexit that you don’t know because it goes to another school.

They sent presenter Nana Akua to get a nice, positive soundbite from a fisherman – a cohort that was so strongly behind leaving the EU that it was surely a dead cert. That’s not quite how it worked out for her.

Well, that’s awkward …or funny. You decide.

Sadly, the Leave voters didn’t only ruin things for themselves, they took everybody else down with them.

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab