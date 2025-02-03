GB News tried to get a fisherman to praise Brexit, but the fisherman was having none of it

Politics brexit

Despite a raft of Brexit restrictions only just being implemented, the UK officially left the EU five years ago, on 31 January 2020. We hope you’re enjoying those sunlit uplands and all that sovereignty, but it looks like these people aren’t.

If you fell for Brexit in 2016 then you genuinely have my sympathy. If you are still falling for it now you then you have my pity. But if you fell for it then, are still falling for it now and think that Nigel Farage can and will deliver it one day – well you have my contempt. — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 31, 2025

A quick review of how #Brexit is going after five years:pic.twitter.com/cI8QltFQzE — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) January 31, 2025

My cousin Poppy and I held our annual Brexit party last night.

It all went horribly wrong after the food was delayed and we couldn’t get any nice French wine because our local off-licence refused to deal with me. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 2, 2025

As part of Reform's Brexit anniversary buffet Lee Anderson organises getting the tables.pic.twitter.com/sMDWNFMwP5 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 1, 2025

In fact, opposition to Brexit continues to rise. This YouGov poll shows the current state of play.

Five years on, few Britons think Brexit has been good for anything % saying Brexit has had a positive impact on…

Control the UK has over its laws: 31%

UK's ability to respond to COVID-19: 23%

British politics: 12%

UK's level of international trade: 11%

British businesses: 11%… pic.twitter.com/nAN81yOHHd — YouGov (@YouGov) January 31, 2025

Over on GB News, however, they were celebrating the milestone – widely considered to have been achieved by part-time MP for Clacton, full-time Trump-licker and GB News presenter, Nigel Farage.

Here he is talking about the really great Brexit that you don’t know because it goes to another school.

GB News, "Did we actually ever get Brexit done?" Nigel Farage, "We did.. We left the European Union.. Constitutionally that's one of the biggest things to happen to the country in hundreds of years. We're out" "The only way you get the kind of Brexit people voted for is to have… pic.twitter.com/ZL1A77Olkv — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 31, 2025

They sent presenter Nana Akua to get a nice, positive soundbite from a fisherman – a cohort that was so strongly behind leaving the EU that it was surely a dead cert. That’s not quite how it worked out for her.

GB News, "Surely Brexit is a good thing?" Andy Dixon, Fisherman, "It's been bad. The exact opposite. It hasn't worked out as the government promised.. Locally, in North Shields, it's been a bit of a disaster" GB News, "In what way?" Andy Dixon, "Red tape, documentation, it's… pic.twitter.com/qgYYnzH31y — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 31, 2025

Well, that’s awkward …or funny. You decide.

1.

GBNews Moron: "Brexit's great innit."

Fisherman: "No."

Moron: "Say something good about brexit for us."

Fisherman: "I can't."

Moron: "Are you even a true believer?"

Fisherman: "I was but it's shit…" pic.twitter.com/FuSXugbdPy — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) January 31, 2025

2.

Remember Farage & the ' Fishing For leave ' Campaign ' ? He exploited UK fishermen for the Brexit campaign but over the 3 years that Farage was a member of the European Parliament Fisheries Committee, he attended 1 out of 42 meetings . A total charlatan . https://t.co/mr5mKUXo25 — Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) February 1, 2025

3.

This three minutes and twelve second clip of GB News getting absolutely owned on Brexit is one of the best things I’ve seen on this site in a while.pic.twitter.com/f5zKQGkJHQ — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) January 31, 2025

4.

I was the count for Brexit in North Tyneside and being shocked when we voted to leave. throughout the campaign I remember trying to explain to people how much the North East benefited from EU investment but people bought into the lies of Farage and Johnson now the NE is worse off https://t.co/B6Js9T0Jyq — Peter Anderson (@PeterDAnderson) January 31, 2025

5.

I was but it’s shit. Exactly. Glad they’re getting it, albeit a bit late https://t.co/ex5YEThQTd — Sharney (@itsmesharney) February 2, 2025

6.

Everyone got the opposite of what they were promised with brexit. They didn't just not get delivery, they got the opposite of what they ordered. https://t.co/yYIFKNI4P4 — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) January 31, 2025

7.

Sorry to retweet GB news but jesus man, howay https://t.co/8Knnd24Drj — Peter Weddell (@peterwedd) January 31, 2025

8.

Confessions of a former Brexiteer https://t.co/qOKi4ag3R6 — Eve Geddie (@evegeddie) February 1, 2025

9.

Well that went well for her. https://t.co/maRDgwvnky — Mark Hood (@HoodMajhood) February 2, 2025

10.

This is one of the calmest and brutal takedowns of Brexit, by a Brexit voter, I have heard.

Worth a couple of minutes of your time. https://t.co/QTjZUTNqfw — Marty Fishwreck (@MFishwreck) January 31, 2025

11.

Nana Akua, a “journalist” used to the warm studio where people never tackle her opinions or beliefs now forced into the real world. I’ll give GB News credit for allowing the humiliation to go on for so long. — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) January 31, 2025

12.

They do not like facts on REFORM GB news. — MARIUS (@Sulla7890) February 1, 2025

13.

Well worth watching, for the eloquence of the interviewee.

And to see the barefaced partisanship of the GBN stooge. https://t.co/7OPt8n552W — Livin' In The Past (@Liv_in_past) February 2, 2025

14.

Nana thicker than a Ryan Air door. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 31, 2025

15.

Told you Brexit would be an absolute disaster. Still find it hard to believe that many people actually believed the utter bullshit and lies paddled by people like Boris and Farage https://t.co/Cfg0ytEH3G — Cath Walker (@CathWalker13) January 31, 2025

Sadly, the Leave voters didn’t only ruin things for themselves, they took everybody else down with them.

I want to have the schadenfreude about leopards eating faces, but it's difficult when they got my fucking face even when I didn't vote for it https://t.co/Qa6K49uPIn — dereklumb.bsky.social (@DerekLumb) February 1, 2025

