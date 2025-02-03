No newspaper would publish this cartoon which perfectly captures what Trump is doing to the US and the rest of the world right now

US cartoons donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump’s long been talking about tariffs and now he’s got the rest of the world doing it too after he slapped import taxes on a whole bunch of goods coming into the US and the countries where they come from.

Here is the commander in chief talking about the very naughty boys (and girls) of the UK and the EU.

Trump: "The UK is way out of line and we'll see. The UK, but European Union is really out of line. UK is out of line but I'm sure that one, I think that one can be worked out. But the European Union, it's an atrocity what they've done." pic.twitter.com/ewKn7cae0Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2025

Although the net result will of course be yet more rising prices in the US and everywhere else, as even Trump himself has conceded.

Trump on tariffs: "We may have short term, some, a little pain. And people understand that." pic.twitter.com/cDJI6rbmmW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2025

And if one image better captures what Trump is doing to the US and the rest of the world right now, then we’d like to see it.

It’s by cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon – @CH_Cartoon on Twitter – who said he drew it knowing no newspaper would print it.

So he shared it on Twitter instead and it got all the attention it deserved. Which is to say, a lot.

I drew this last November 26th knowing full well no self-respecting family newspaper in the country would be likely to print it. I was right. But given the events of this weekend, I’m gonna to let ‘er rip anyway.#USA #Canada #tariffs @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/486u7iJaEq — Bruce MacKinnon (@CH_Cartoon) February 2, 2025

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

When a cartoonist hits the mark, he really hits it! https://t.co/BX4W8hmCaT — Nigel Harris (@railnigel) February 3, 2025

This is perfect!!! — Hiking Fellina – (@StKytti) February 3, 2025

Seems fair to me? https://t.co/XQim9XgYl6 — Peter FitzSimons (@Peter_Fitz) February 3, 2025

I bloody LOVE this! — Moog (@a_toots) February 3, 2025

I love our Canadian editorial cartoonists. #brucemackinnon and @deAdder are the best there is. https://t.co/ksNz380gU9 — Canadian Queen ❄️ (@AMFourn) February 2, 2025

Wonderful… thank you — Abigail Johnson ♿️ (@Nursey1994) February 3, 2025

Perhaps this accurate depiction of how tariffs work could be used as a teaching aid to help the orange obscenity understand~ https://t.co/aC18Q5d5uN — Beanilia (@Bellapanhead) February 3, 2025

