Richard Tice accused Kay Burley of not being interested in the UK and was gloriously owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated February 3rd, 2025

To the world now of Richard Tice – no, stick with us – where Nigel Farage’s number two (not a phrase we want to linger on too long) was on Sky News talking tariffs with Kay Burley.

You’ll notice at the beginning of the clip how Tice suggests he is ‘on good form today’ except he probably wasn’t thinking that by the end of it.

Because in all his efforts to get one over on the Sky News anchor, especially his claim that Burley wasn’t interested in the UK, there was only one person on good form by the end of it. And it wasn’t Tice.

A prize tool, and no mistake.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

BONUS!

Oh go on then, it wasn’t the only time Tice found himself all over the place in today’s Sky News interview.

To which the only response is surely this.

