Richard Tice accused Kay Burley of not being interested in the UK and was gloriously owned into next week

To the world now of Richard Tice – no, stick with us – where Nigel Farage’s number two (not a phrase we want to linger on too long) was on Sky News talking tariffs with Kay Burley.

You’ll notice at the beginning of the clip how Tice suggests he is ‘on good form today’ except he probably wasn’t thinking that by the end of it.

Because in all his efforts to get one over on the Sky News anchor, especially his claim that Burley wasn’t interested in the UK, there was only one person on good form by the end of it. And it wasn’t Tice.

Richard Tice getting told by Kay Burley that he’s all over the place & talks rubbish , was pretty refreshing He went on a rant about trumps tariffs telling Kay she’s not interested in the uk to which she replied , I’ve lived here a lot longer than you pic.twitter.com/GBDq1Rwlt1 — kerry ✊Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) February 3, 2025

A prize tool, and no mistake.

1.

I’ve lived in this country a lot “longer than you”

That cut Dickie deep, he was speechless — Fick Nerrari (@FickNerrariLBC) February 3, 2025

2.

What’s happening in Canada and Mexico will affect all of us , Tice you’re an idiot. — Liz Simmons (@LIZSIMM45341967) February 3, 2025

3.

Not a huge fan of Kay Burley but enjoyed that. Do Reform think they are in charge of the country with 5 MPs? https://t.co/GO9k9CXVGv — James (@James59263500) February 3, 2025

4.

He doesn’t talk rubbish sometimes …he talks rubbish all of the time .. lets be clear …he did not say he wasn’t in favour of tariffs and a tariff led disaster would play right into reforms hands ..able to blame OUR government for it …they create nothing and produce nothing — paul scullion (@ScullionPaul) February 3, 2025

5.

Tice is the village idiot in the Reform village. — @johnandi#FBPE#GTTO#LetsTryUBI#FollowBackFriday (@johnandi) February 3, 2025

6.

7.

Richard Tice lives in a bubble – he doesn’t understand that what happens between USA & China & EU very much affects us in the UK He is a perfect example of how low we have sunk in terms of political representation — Oldest Wolf (@HughieDougan) February 3, 2025

To conclude …

‘I’ve lived in this country a lot longer than you’. Ouch! https://t.co/qdPEO1cXHW — Maddy Raman (@maddy_raman) February 3, 2025

BONUS!

Oh go on then, it wasn’t the only time Tice found himself all over the place in today’s Sky News interview.

#KayBurley: Cambridge Econometrics say there's 3 million fewer jobs… & Bloomberg says that leaving the EU has cost the UK £100b a year Richard Tice(Reform MP): They're making it up, it's complete garbage. pic.twitter.com/PNYrZaQm3K — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 3, 2025

To which the only response is surely this.

Sure, mate! If it's news you don't like – from economists who know a fuckload more than you – it's just GOT to made up, right? Prick. — Moog (@a_toots) February 3, 2025

