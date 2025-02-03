‘What’s an obvious sign someone’s American?’ – 23 nailed-on telltale signs, y’all!

US Americans reddit

Over on Reddit people have been sharing the obvious signs that someone is American after Redditor Ermland2 asked – you guessed it – this.

“What’s an obvious sign someone’s American?”

And a very enlightening and entertaining read it was too. These 23 are surely nailed on giveaways.

1.

‘According to the CIA – when training to be a spy – you have to unlearn how to lean. Americans tend to lean on things when standing still.’

chonesmcskidds

2.

‘Walked in to a bar, in Australia. Ordered a beer and then the bartender noticed I’m American. I asked, “Was it the accent or my choice of Budweiser beer”? He said, “Because ur the fattest f*ck I have ever seen in my life mate”

yoitsbobby88

3.

‘When I lived in Europe, people said only Americans eat while walking. I’d be eating a bagel or something on the way to work or class and multiple people asked if I was American lol.’

Fatigued_Otter

4.

‘An Italian told me that Americans walk confidently in the wrong direction.’

MagazineOk6401

5.

“How’s your day going?” or “how are you doing?” in completely random circumstances.’

KW_Official

6.

‘If someone asks how far away something is, an American will tell how you long it takes to get there as opposed to a physical distance.’

Hour-Average8401

7.

‘Y’all.’

pineapple_crush_

8.

‘When they say “Europe” and it could mean anything from Venice to Doncaster.’

neevel-knievel

9.

‘From what I’ve been told by European friends and travellers, our complete and utter lack of an indoor voice.’

KevMenc1998

10.

‘The gentle grins you give to strangers if you make eye contact with them as you pass by, at least in the Midwest. was not well received in Germany.’

Vkazioa

11.

‘Retail worker here, not living in the US. I can generally spot an American because they greet me with “hey how are you?”… and since I usually have the standard “tired from life” retail worker expression at first I thought they were mocking me so i didn’t know how to react.

Took me a while to realize they weren’t really expecting an answer lmao. Mind you, might just be my personal experience but it’s happened too many times for it to be a coincidence.’

8Eriade8

12.

‘An inordinate amount of small talk (unprompted).’

muppetpastiche·