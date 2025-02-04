This accidentally NSFW voiceover shows why you shouldn’t let A.I. do a human’s job
TikTok is a crafter’s paradise, with videos about everything from creatively wrapping gifts to making a scale model of Middle Earth out of household scraps. Maybe not exactly that.
One account, Crafty Crochet – @craftffvrdg – discovered the downside of using an automated reader instead of doing a human voiceover. Much hilarity ensued.
Great tips for the beginner crotcheater. TikTok users had a lot to say on the matter – some comments, understandably, NSFW.
I know the tension rings always helped me when I was a beginner crotcheater
Tracy Kaspar
A beginning what!?!??!
amy
Sorry, I missed the whole rest of the video after that opening line!!!
The.1.n.only_Mrs.Dutton
Called out :/
Lesbian Panic
So we’re all here in the comments after two seconds in?
Leslie B
My husband just went “what are we doing!?” From the next room.
Glacier Bleu
Idk how those tips could help but there you go.
Rosie
I swiped passed this video but I had to come back bc…… the beginner what?
RED ESSENTIALS
Omg don’t tell my husband that’s what it’s called! He’ll want to watch me all the time!
Adeline Veprauskas
Sending this to my roommate because she’s actually a beginner crocheter and I want to make her laugh.
Ashlynn
I poked my eye with my crotcheater stick, running to the comments.
jen76-malkilue
Reason 42,865,553,725 I don’t get on this app without my headphones on.
STL Tegan
SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID AND MEANT WHAT SHE SAID.
sally
I really need TikTok to allow gifs as comments.
Caramela Malcriado
We might take a leaf out of hippiegoth97‘s book.
saving this in my faves, so one day I’ll have the treat of going back, thinking ‘why’d I save this’, and quickly finding out exactly why.
