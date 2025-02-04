Adrian Chiles knocks it out of the park once again with his latest surreal Guardian column

Celebrity Adrian Chiles

We love Adrian Chiles, writer, broadcaster, TV host and unparallelled newspaper columnist. Whilst other Guardian reporters are opining on events in the Middle East and the state of the economy, Adrian has always ploughed his own furrow, digging into matters which may seem trivial but lending them a gravitas that other writers may have missed. It’s surely just a matter of time before he bags himself a Pulitzer Prize.

For a flavour of his previous columns, you can find our previous post here.

His latest article for The Guardian proves that he hasn’t lost his touch. He’s going from strength to strength.

Thanks to @twlldun for sharing on Twitter.

There is nobody on earth operating at this high level. Nobody. This is like Picasso. Shakespeare. Mozart. Brando. pic.twitter.com/o4a44xWUAh — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) January 30, 2025

Wonderful. If that’s whetted your appetite, here’s the link to the full article.

People were understandably awestruck.

1.

The Cantona of Comment. — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) January 30, 2025

2.

I would see these in a gallery — Tom Davenport (@TomDavenport) January 30, 2025

3.

It's even better than you imagine. I have it on good authority that he no longer writes his own material and has outsourced his column to a Dadaist chatbot and quietly retired to Tahiti. — Unity (@Unity_MoT) January 30, 2025

4.

I can't define art but I know it when I see . Hang it in the Louvre — ‍ ⚡️ (@EadrictheWild) January 30, 2025

5.

Rabbit hole of the big zip conspiracy — FPL Solicitor (@FPL_Solicitor) January 30, 2025

6.

to give him his due, he's the only remaining Guardian columnist who doesn't seem to be clinically depressed — Mason Cross (@MasonCrossBooks) January 30, 2025

7.

Disappointed to see genuine disdain in the replies. Chiles is a giant among columnists, fast approaching national treasure status. — Gareth Griffiths (@nottseconomist) January 31, 2025

8.

The fact that i can’t tell if this is a genuine Adrian Chiles Opinion piece. pic.twitter.com/mnyQ0l7hxK — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) January 30, 2025

9.

I use his column to teach my students how to write for a column because, technically speaking, his writing is perfect — Molly-Kate Britt (@MollyKateBritt1) January 30, 2025

10.

He is the most wholesome person on the planet — L (@Loztastique) January 30, 2025

11.

12.

Thank you for speaking truth to power, Adrian Chiles. — Aluxe (@EndoranVanguard) January 31, 2025

13.

I’d follow him to war https://t.co/jGjE5gBR6y — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) January 30, 2025

14.

It’s that stellar headshot of him that makes every title an absolute gem. He’s just sat there in the corner with a proud face on https://t.co/3eoBtdEZkf — fin (@fabibnob) January 30, 2025

Perhaps we should all be more Adrian Chiles, purely for the mental health benefits.

When I was in college, I nearly had a mental breakdown during my Media Law exams because there were too many case studies and I was drowning under the pressure. I should have told myself it didn’t matter. I could have just written about shit zips. https://t.co/tT21IbW4YL — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 30, 2025

READ MORE

Adrian Chiles passes the Guardian column vibe check – but why are they always so random? 15 of the best

Source Guardian H/T @twlldun Image Guardian, Wikimedia Commons