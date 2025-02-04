Celebrity Adrian Chiles

Adrian Chiles knocks it out of the park once again with his latest surreal Guardian column

David Harris. Updated February 4th, 2025

We love Adrian Chiles, writer, broadcaster, TV host and unparallelled newspaper columnist. Whilst other Guardian reporters are opining on events in the Middle East and the state of the economy, Adrian has always ploughed his own furrow, digging into matters which may seem trivial but lending them a gravitas that other writers may have missed. It’s surely just a matter of time before he bags himself a Pulitzer Prize.

For a flavour of his previous columns, you can find our previous post here.

His latest article for The Guardian proves that he hasn’t lost his touch. He’s going from strength to strength.

Thanks to @twlldun for sharing on Twitter.

Wonderful. If that’s whetted your appetite, here’s the link to the full article.

People were understandably awestruck.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Perhaps we should all be more Adrian Chiles, purely for the mental health benefits.

Source Guardian H/T @twlldun Image Guardian, Wikimedia Commons