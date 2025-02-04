Donald Trump asked who signed this terrible deal and even though you can see it coming it’s no less jaw-dropping for it

US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump has been doing what Donald Trump enjoys most, sitting behind his desk in the Oval Office signing executive orders that he has to get someone to explain to him while he puts pen to paper.

And there was one particularly bad deal that Trump was keen to reverse, a deal so bad – so very bad – that he was moved to ask everyone in the room who the hell signed this awful, awful agreement.

It’s the free trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada and even though you can see it coming, it’s no less jaw-dropping for it, courtesy of @hutchinson over on Twitter.

Trump says, “Who the hell signed these deals? They’re so bad,” about the USMCA trade deal. Trump is the one who signed the deal. pic.twitter.com/tv64IDHkw7 — Hutch (@hutchinson) February 3, 2025

Boom.

And just in case, like all good journalists, you want a second source.

Donald trump just criticized the existing trade deal, and asked “who the hell came up with some of these trade deals?” I’ll just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/nYfiBkgrA0 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 3, 2025

And just once more for the people right at the back!

Forgive me if you think you've seen this show before.

(This tweet is from 2019) https://t.co/zRjeWpjcW4 — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) February 3, 2025

Ooof.

Real “Who shit my pants?!” vibes going on here — Violetfemme (@violetfemme) February 3, 2025

It would be a comedy if it wasn’t so scary. This shit writes itself. — Shannon (@shannonplante) February 3, 2025

Cause he signed stuff I don’t think he reads it — Goddess _Dealana (@Pay_Dealana) February 4, 2025

Yes, I’ve been telling #MAGA for weeks that #Trump 47 is complaining about the deal #Trump 45 made! Irony has died! Democracy has been murdered in broad daylight! Darkness from within the gates is shredding the US Constitution. Thanks @HouseGOP @SenateGOP @GOP pic.twitter.com/KAi39xfytC — Verity 4 (@verity2x2) February 4, 2025

This person thought we weren’t giving enough credit (not a phrase we’ve ever used before).

Do you think he’s was practicing a little sarcasm? — SpecialBoy (@realspecialboy1) February 3, 2025

Yeah, right (unless they were the ones being sarcastic, obviously).

"wE LiKe tRuMp bEcAuSe hE sAyS wHaT hE mEaNs" He doesn't know how to be sarcastic. pic.twitter.com/dsQUSY5FKH — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 3, 2025

