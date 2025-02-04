US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump asked who signed this terrible deal and even though you can see it coming it’s no less jaw-dropping for it

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2025

Donald Trump has been doing what Donald Trump enjoys most, sitting behind his desk in the Oval Office signing executive orders that he has to get someone to explain to him while he puts pen to paper.

And there was one particularly bad deal that Trump was keen to reverse, a deal so bad – so very bad – that he was moved to ask everyone in the room who the hell signed this awful, awful agreement.

It’s the free trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada and even though you can see it coming, it’s no less jaw-dropping for it, courtesy of @hutchinson over on Twitter.

Boom.

And just in case, like all good journalists, you want a second source.

And just once more for the people right at the back!

Ooof.

This person thought we weren’t giving enough credit (not a phrase we’ve ever used before).

Yeah, right (unless they were the ones being sarcastic, obviously).

Source @hutchinson