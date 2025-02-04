This brilliantly poignant Carlsberg ad from 2006 is getting football fans all misty-eyed

Entertainment advertising

Back in 2006, in the run up to the World Cup held in Germany of that year, Carlsberg launched an ad for their beer featuring a local pub team taking on a team of former England players featuring legends such as Bobby and Jack Charlton, Alan Ball, Peter Beardsley and Des Walker, with Bobby Robson acting as coach.

It’s resurfaced on Twitter after being shared by the Former Footballers account and it’s all the more poignant watching it today as quite a few of the stars of the commercial are sadly no longer with us.

And although England didn’t progress beyond the quarter finals in that tournament (thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s winner in the penalty shoot out), the advert is still a work of art.

Here we go!

One of the greatest football adverts ever made pic.twitter.com/k04jiiNfde — Former Footballers (@FinishedPlayers) January 28, 2025

We may have got something in our eye, but we aren’t alone.

1.

A lot of legends no longer with us — Langers* YNWA 6/19* (@langers1975YNWA) January 28, 2025

2.

Brilliant … definitely wasn’t appreciated for what it was at the time … unbelievable — stewart stephenson (@stupotstevo) January 28, 2025

3.

One of the best adverts of all time. Simply magnificent. A work of genius putting this together and making it all look so genuine. — Axel (@axel1974) January 28, 2025

4.

Wow forgot all about this advert!!! Brilliant blast from the past — Danny Kenny (@Dannykaikenny) January 28, 2025

5.

Remember reading somewhere that the team they were playing against knew it was being done for an advert, but didn’t know who they would be playing, meaning their reactions as the England players ran out was genuine shock — Steve Phillips (@stevep_1973) January 28, 2025

6.

Brilliant -I'd forgotten about this advert. Loved seeing the Charlton brothers together. — truthseeker (@truthseeker130) January 28, 2025

7.

Absolutely bloody brilliant — Imelda (@imelda6128) January 28, 2025

8.

If you can watch this without being moved to tears, you are a dangerous person — Dan Kjerulf (@DanKjerulf) January 29, 2025

9.

Love this, so sad that some are now gone. Lovely to see Bobby Robson again, one of the nicest people you could ever wish to meet. — Zanna Merryn XX (@ZannaMerryn) January 29, 2025

10.

Actually found it very moving to watch this. A fitting tribute to friendship as well as football. — Andrew Piper (@piperandy34) January 29, 2025

11.

This isn’t one of the greatest football adverts ever made, it’s one of the greatest adverts ever made! https://t.co/NVmJV2KmWy — Richard Kielty (@richkielty) January 29, 2025

12.

Brilliant. And especially poignant as the Charltons, Sir Bobby and Alan Ball are no longer with us. https://t.co/UOq2waqE0T — Art (@arthurmacmillan) January 28, 2025

Understated, yet somehow perfectly put.

