This brilliantly poignant Carlsberg ad from 2006 is getting football fans all misty-eyed

David Harris. Updated February 4th, 2025

Back in 2006, in the run up to the World Cup held in Germany of that year, Carlsberg launched an ad for their beer featuring a local pub team taking on a team of former England players featuring legends such as Bobby and Jack Charlton, Alan Ball, Peter Beardsley and Des Walker, with Bobby Robson acting as coach.

It’s resurfaced on Twitter after being shared by the Former Footballers account and it’s all the more poignant watching it today as quite a few of the stars of the commercial are sadly no longer with us.

And although England didn’t progress beyond the quarter finals in that tournament (thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s winner in the penalty shoot out), the advert is still a work of art.

Here we go!

We may have got something in our eye, but we aren’t alone.

Understated, yet somehow perfectly put.

