Trump’s trade war ‘win’ over Canada wasn’t the slam dunk the White House said it was and no-one said it better than CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2025

It was the trade war that never was after Donald Trump put his Canada and Mexico tariffs on hold for a month just a day after announcing them (China, on the other hand, is a different story, but one war at a time, please).

The White House naturally was putting the most positive spin on it, press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggesting ‘Canada is bending the knee, just like Mexico’.

Except as wins go it rang so hollow our ears are bleeding. And no-one explained why better than CNN and our new favourite news anchor, Kaitlan Collins.

And just in case it still wasn’t clear what was going on here …

On go on then, one more, over to columnist and political commentator, Catherine Rampell (also on CNN).

Nailed it!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted …

And just in case you’re thinking Kaitlan Collins looks familiar, you might be thinking of this a few days back …

Absolute queen.

Donald Trump asked who signed this terrible deal and even though you can see it coming it’s no less jaw-dropping for it

Source @Acyn