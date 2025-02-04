Trump’s trade war ‘win’ over Canada wasn’t the slam dunk the White House said it was and no-one said it better than CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

US CNN donald trump justin trudeau

It was the trade war that never was after Donald Trump put his Canada and Mexico tariffs on hold for a month just a day after announcing them (China, on the other hand, is a different story, but one war at a time, please).

The White House naturally was putting the most positive spin on it, press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggesting ‘Canada is bending the knee, just like Mexico’.

Except as wins go it rang so hollow our ears are bleeding. And no-one explained why better than CNN and our new favourite news anchor, Kaitlan Collins.

Collins: He said that Canada is going to be implementing a $1.3 billion border plan, where they talk about reinforcing the border. I should note that's actually something that was announced back in December pic.twitter.com/1VpbXlsGO2 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2025

And just in case it still wasn’t clear what was going on here …

Collins: Is there a tangible concession in your view? Davidson: Yeah, absolutely. Collins: What’s new? Davidson: It’s a commitment from Trudeau that wasn't there to help with fentanyl Collins: He announced that plan, though six weeks ago. Davidson: Well, at least he's… pic.twitter.com/vFnzoFrKvZ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2025

On go on then, one more, over to columnist and political commentator, Catherine Rampell (also on CNN).

Rampell: Trump is trying to repackage the status quo as a victory. That's what the leaders of these foreign countries are learning. You don't actually have to give Trump anything. You have to let him announce victory on TV. pic.twitter.com/Bua3OFUN0C — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2025

Nailed it!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted …

1.

Pretty incredible that Mexico and Canada just listed things they were already planning to do and mister art of the deal caved and said yes because he didn’t like the bad press he was getting for tanking the economy https://t.co/2c75sQRqjx — Ty McEachern (@mceachern_ty) February 3, 2025

2.

I never thought I would be a Kaitlin Collins stan but here we are. She’s correct every concession that Trump got from his tariffs or the #TrumpTax debacle was already decided under Biden. This is the bullshit that we have to call the cockwomble out on. pic.twitter.com/xqO6a9hsi6 — Brian Cardone ‍☠️ (@cardon_brian) February 3, 2025

3.

BREAKING NEWS Trump CAVES again and postpones all tariffs on Canada after millions of dollars of goods were already removed from Canadian shelves. In return, Canada has agreed to continue commitments already agreed to under Biden. Art of the deal. pic.twitter.com/hGCYB5s27E — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 3, 2025

4.

Everything Trump does is about creating the illusion of strength to mask inherent weakness. https://t.co/gKjL8qgcXk — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 4, 2025

5.

So Mexico promised Donald what they were already giving Biden, and Canada promised Donald what they have always promised back in December. (under biden) No wonder this dumbass bankrupted casinos. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 3, 2025

6.

Yup. Trump got rolled here https://t.co/lchCenRnGe — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) February 3, 2025

7.

I can not stress this enough… this is how EVERY day felt from 2016 to 2019. https://t.co/IjYunnSPQd — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) February 3, 2025

8.

9.

And just in case you’re thinking Kaitlan Collins looks familiar, you might be thinking of this a few days back …

We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people we were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and Air Traffic Control and, seemingly, the member of the US military flying that Black Hawk helicopter. Don’t you think you’re getting ahead of the investigation? Trump:… pic.twitter.com/OQtVA3tdBe — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 30, 2025

Absolute queen.

I don’t worship CNN but I’m such a @kaitlancollins fan girl. I love how undeterred she is in every interview she does. https://t.co/pahVVMprKS — Natasha Kornak (@natasha_kornak) February 4, 2025

@Acyn