An Afghan journalist with – gasp! – an Afghan accent asked Trump a question and his response was a hall of fame jaw-dropper

US donald trump

No end of extraordinary things to come out of Donald Trump’s latest press conference of course, in which he basically said the US was taking over the Gaza Strip.

And this was far from the most important moment, but it was still a proper jaw-dropper which spoke volumes – as if you needed to hear any more – about the man back in the White House.

It’s a question at the press conference from an Afghan journalist who – gasp! – had an Afghan accent and, well, best have a watch for yourself (sound up!)

Reporter: You have any plan to change Afghanistan's situation? Are you able to recognize Taliban? Trump: It’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is I can't understand a word you're saying, but. But I just say this. Good luck. Live in peace. pic.twitter.com/lWyq4fuplm — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2025

The reporter asking the question is White House journalist Nazira Karimi who has been a fixture in Washington DC for many years, according to reports.

And here are a few of the many things people said about the exchange.

This is the craziest press conference I've ever witnessed, and that says a lot. https://t.co/5hmaDn0Si5 — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) February 5, 2025

Now that's just shameful I was afraid I wouldn't be able to understand the accent either, but it's not bad at all. — DatenshiBlue (@blue_datenshi) February 5, 2025

This is too n ridiculous to be fake — H (@TwentyInchD) February 5, 2025

She’s actually quite easy to understand? https://t.co/5394IOsI4i — Sam Clench (@SamClench) February 5, 2025

He heard everything — AmorimTime (@nocikiez) February 5, 2025

As a person with an accent, I find this offensive as fuck.

God.

I hate this fucker. https://t.co/RMwdYhuH2n — Cara from Cádiz (@CadizFrom89205) February 5, 2025

Melania: "Donald, could you empty the dishwasher?" Trump: "It's a beautiful voice & a beautiful accent. The only problem is, I can't understand a word you're saying." https://t.co/eEqfI85zFC — Al Bumin (@Langerhans_isle) February 5, 2025

This fucking moron is gonna get the whole world killed. Seriously. This is top-shelf stupid. https://t.co/mNYxnEzvSY — H. Perry Horton (@hperryhorton) February 5, 2025

That was absolutely fucked. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) February 5, 2025

This wasn't a press conference, it was more like something out of the twilight zone. — Adam B. Bear (@democraticbear) February 5, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and al that.

Holy shit this is hilarious LOL pic.twitter.com/WQuag6wKgz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2025

Well that’s one way of looking at it.

So is this, unfortunately.

We’re only 15 days in too — Creeoer (@creeoer) February 5, 2025

