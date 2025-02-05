US donald trump

An Afghan journalist with – gasp! – an Afghan accent asked Trump a question and his response was a hall of fame jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated February 5th, 2025

No end of extraordinary things to come out of Donald Trump’s latest press conference of course, in which he basically said the US was taking over the Gaza Strip.

And this was far from the most important moment, but it was still a proper jaw-dropper which spoke volumes – as if you needed to hear any more – about the man back in the White House.

It’s a question at the press conference from an Afghan journalist who – gasp! – had an Afghan accent and, well, best have a watch for yourself (sound up!)

The reporter asking the question is White House journalist Nazira Karimi who has been a fixture in Washington DC for many years, according to reports.

And here are a few of the many things people said about the exchange.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Just in the interests of balance and al that.

Well that’s one way of looking at it.

So is this, unfortunately.

