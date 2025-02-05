An American asked for tips for ‘extending the shelf life of raw milk’ and it’s a terrifying insight into the state of the US right now

US food and drink MAGA raw milk

A lot of Americans (namely the MAGA cultists) now have a bit of an obsession with drinking ‘raw milk’ – the unpasteurised ‘straight from the cow’ stuff which can potentially be contaminated with deliciously wholesome bacteria such as salmonella, listeria and E. Coli.

Despite this, sales of raw milk in the US have risen by 65% in the last year, boosted by anti-establishment beliefs that scientific processes which remove the bacteria shouldn’t be trusted.

Friday was our last day selling Grade A milk commercially. Saturday started with selling raw milk from the tank. We're back to selling like we did over 100 years ago. pic.twitter.com/LgWruYLFU6 — Linden Hill Farms (@RancheroPeoria) February 3, 2025

Twitter user Val Thor is a fan, and asked a raw milk dairy for tips for extending its shelf life.

ANY SECRET TO EXTENDING SHELF LIFE OF RAW MILK? — VAL THOR (@CMDRVALTHOR) February 3, 2025

And the replies were a terrifying insight into the state of the US right now. Lots of people were joking of course, but this person? We’re not so sure …

It can keep for like 6 months in glass jars. non refrigerated.

Oh, and you can easily make cheese by adding rennet and pressing it in a dark place for like a day. Wow so cool. — Natalie Bright (@OMNatalieBright) February 3, 2025

Or this person.

Raw milk doesn't go bad like pasteurized does. The flavor and consistency will change but it actually gets healthier the longer you let it sit. — NonDualist (@NDualist) February 3, 2025

This person’s definitely not.

People have been brainwashed and conditioned to think raw milk is bad. They just accepted it as true without doing their own research. — Fernando Rodriguez (@Rodriguezfern25) February 4, 2025

Or indeed this person.

Yes, silver. Before refrigeration, people used silver containers or even put silver dollars in milk to keep it fresh longer. — Jim P Gale (@jimpgale) February 4, 2025

Now these people actually were joking.

I believe that storing it in direct sunlight keeps it fresh for longer – sunlight is a natural antibacterial. — Topov (@Topov1981) February 4, 2025

Toads. They secrete antimicrobial film from their skin. It’s an ancient Russian trick — Bear (@Oddinary_Bear) February 4, 2025

When you die of botulism, you’re not gonna care. — boswelltoday (@boswelltoday) February 4, 2025

We’ve found bull milk last the longest. It’s hard to get it started when milking but look out in about 2 mins time. — Harry Palms (@AllMNRepsSuck) February 4, 2025

You need to buy a cow so that you can store the milk back in it at night. — Jules 16th (@Jules16th) February 5, 2025

hey how come they stopped selling it like that 100 years ago https://t.co/wGr9Ph4J93 — old tom (@YuckyTom) February 4, 2025

Did tuberculosis write this tweet https://t.co/4DIqhWVrMw — Dan Kaszeta, FRHistS, Legal Juggernaut (@DanKaszeta) February 4, 2025

But this is surely the only response you or anyone else needs.

Yeah PASTURIZING IT — Peace // (@peacebewithyall) February 4, 2025

And the cream on the top?

All these people sayin pasteurize it ‍♂️ Defets the whole point of RAW milk — 777 (@HolyCrypto777) February 3, 2025

Maga-nificent.

To conclude …

I have a feeling the raw milk thing is going to solve itself pic.twitter.com/pcqUNy0NOO — J U L E S (@tinycans) February 4, 2025

