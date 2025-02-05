US food and drink MAGA raw milk

An American asked for tips for ‘extending the shelf life of raw milk’ and it’s a terrifying insight into the state of the US right now

David Harris. Updated February 5th, 2025

A lot of Americans (namely the MAGA cultists) now have a bit of an obsession with drinking ‘raw milk’ – the unpasteurised ‘straight from the cow’ stuff which can potentially be contaminated with deliciously wholesome bacteria such as salmonella, listeria and E. Coli.

Despite this, sales of raw milk in the US have risen by 65% in the last year, boosted by anti-establishment beliefs that scientific processes which remove the bacteria shouldn’t be trusted.

Twitter user Val Thor is a fan, and asked a raw milk dairy for tips for extending its shelf life.

And the replies were a terrifying insight into the state of the US right now. Lots of people were joking of course, but this person? We’re not so sure …

Or this person.

This person’s definitely not.

Or indeed this person.

Now these people actually were joking.

But this is surely the only response you or anyone else needs.

And the cream on the top?

Maga-nificent.

To conclude …

