We still can’t believe this classic bit of Partridgesque radio happened – but we’re glad it did

Cricket commentator Daniel Norcross went off on a very odd tangent during a match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023, when he discovered a colleague hadn’t heard of the legendary broadcaster, Joan Bakewell.

Brace yourself.

Daniel Norcross forgetting he's on the BBC and not Zero Ducks Given everyone… pic.twitter.com/ONKI062hyX — Zero Ducks Given (@zeroduckspod) February 20, 2023

“You weren’t around in the 40s, but you’ve heard of Hitler.”

We were shocked, too. Who hasn’t heard of Joan Bakewell? Listeners thought he’d knocked it for six.

🤣🤣🤣 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 20, 2023

This is brilliant. — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) February 22, 2023

"not that I'm comparing Joan Bakewell to Hitler…"

😁😁😁

Lines you don't expect to hear on cricket commentary…

Marvellous work @norcrosscricket https://t.co/r6nhaxtivj — NickScribbler (@NickScribbler) February 20, 2023

David Byrom noticed an oversight.

How has this not been picked up by @AccidentalP? It's incrediblepic.twitter.com/5w4YnynGW5 — David Byrom (@DB1993) February 22, 2023

And it was.

Toby Tarrant drew it to the attention of the man himself.

HAHAHAHA @norcrosscricket I'm so proud of you for making it onto @AccidentalP New episode of @zeroduckspod out later today where we discuss this clip… 😘🏏 — Toby Tarrant 🇺🇦❤ (@tobytarrant) February 22, 2023

Life goal ticked off. #guiltyascharged — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) February 22, 2023

And all you had to do was compare Joan Bakewell to Adolf Hitler. Next week compare Mary Berry to Pol Pot and you could make this a regular thing. — Toby Tarrant 🇺🇦❤ (@tobytarrant) February 22, 2023

The attention of Accidental Partridge spread the extraordinary comment a little wider.

Give me this intravenously. Absolute ambrosia. I can't stop listening. https://t.co/CI2IiVFF63 — 🌹Tío de Ansiedad🌹 (@Uncle_Worry) February 22, 2023

This is an all-timer https://t.co/A587R6rSDn — Charles, you know, from Autism (@charleswrites) February 22, 2023

This was almost inevitable.

Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan…. We've made it. We've completed Twitter. https://t.co/FvL5Mz21vi — Zero Ducks Given (@zeroduckspod) February 22, 2023

'Just discovered the best accidental Partridge in history'

