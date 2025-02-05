Entertainment accidental partridge

We still can’t believe this classic bit of Partridgesque radio happened – but we’re glad it did

Poke Staff. Updated February 5th, 2025

Cricket commentator Daniel Norcross went off on a very odd tangent during a match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023, when he discovered a colleague hadn’t heard of the legendary broadcaster, Joan Bakewell.

Brace yourself.

“You weren’t around in the 40s, but you’ve heard of Hitler.”

We were shocked, too. Who hasn’t heard of Joan Bakewell? Listeners thought he’d knocked it for six.

David Byrom noticed an oversight.

And it was.

Toby Tarrant drew it to the attention of the man himself.

The attention of Accidental Partridge spread the extraordinary comment a little wider.

This was almost inevitable.

